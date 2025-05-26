Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post, the official postal services provider of the United Arab Emirates, has entered into a strategic partnership with Aramex, a leading global logistics and transportation company. Through this collaboration, Aramex services will be accessed at select Emirates Post branches. This initiative aligns with Emirates Post’s broader vision to transform its national branch network into a unified hub for convenient and customer-centric shipping solutions, empowering local communities and contributing to the growth of the national economy.

As part of the initial phase, select Emirates Post branches in Dubai will begin offering Aramex’s domestic and international express services, including the shipment of what are considered Dangerous Goods (DGG) such as perfumes to select regional markets. This pilot phase will progressively extend to more branches across the UAE, reflecting the shared commitment of both organisations towards broadening service accessibility and ensuring inclusive access for communities nationwide.

The collaboration offers greater convenience to customers by bringing Aramex's reliable logistics services to Emirates Post's easily accessible branches. Future phases of the partnership will introduce additional services, including parcel pickups and returns, ensuring that the partnership continues to evolve in response to growing customer expectations and the UAE’s expanding logistics demand.

Rashed Huraiz Alfalasi, Acting General Manager of Emirates Post, said: “This partnership underscores our vision of transforming the traditional understanding of a ‘post office’ into a multi-service destination built on accessibility, reliability, and innovation. By bringing Aramex’s services into our branch network, we are making it easier for individuals and SMEs to access reliable logistics solutions while strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional hub for logistics. More importantly, the move also represents a key step in our broader strategy to simplify customer experience and deliver consistent, high-quality services across the country.”

Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager of Aramex, said: "As a key player in the UAE's logistics landscape, Aramex remains committed to expanding its service footprint and delivering agile, customer-centric solutions across the region. Our strategic alignment with Emirates Post - a long-standing and trusted name in national postal services - enables us to further strengthen last-mile connectivity in select remote areas where demand is growing and infrastructure is still evolving. By combining Aramex's global reach and technology-driven logistics capabilities with Emirates Post's extensive local network and expertise, we are creating a more seamless and accessible delivery experience for our customers across the UAE."

The integration of Aramex services represents a significant milestone in Emirates Post’s evolution into a centralised platform for Postal and Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) solutions, further supporting the UAE’s larger objectives of digital transformation and community empowerment.