Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post, the UAE's official postal services provider and the postal arm of 7X, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Qatar Postal Services Company ‘Qatar Post,’ the national postal services provider of Qatar to facilitate e-Commerce shipping operations between both countries. HE Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, and HE Falah bin Mohammed Al-Naemi, Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post, signed the agreement during a ceremony held at Qatar Post's Headquarters.

In accordance with this agreement, both parties will work together to deliver goods purchased from online merchants in the UAE within Qatar, all via the Qatar Post-owned ‘CONNECTED’ platform. Emirates Post will oversee the shipping of products to Qatar Post by air, as well as provide them with a range of services such as sorting, packaging, storing, shipping, and other product handling services. In turn, Qatar Post will be responsible for all customs clearance and product delivery operations within Qatar, as well as training relevant Emirates Post employees about the platform.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram said: “We are pleased to announce the establishment of this strategic partnership between Emirates Post and Qatar Post. We affirm our unwavering commitment to providing a seamless and efficient shipping experience, adhering to the highest quality standards, aiming to facilitate e-Commerce operations and deliver high-quality and efficient services, fostering collaboration between our two institutions.”

Likewise, HE Falah bin Mohammed Al-Naemi stated: “This agreement marks a strategic milestone in Qatar Post and Emirates Post’s endeavours to enhance product shipping operations and ensure an exceptional customer experience. Qatar Post consistently aims to foster the expansion of the e-Commerce industry, and this agreement reflects our steadfast commitment to driving this vision and improving shipping and clearance operations, thereby benefiting the regional economy.”

The 'CONNECTED' platform (https://connected.qa/ar/) is an integrated global e-Commerce service for international shipping provided by Qatar Postal Services Company 'Qatar Post.' With the latest agreement, customers in Qatar will be able to use the platform to order products with ease and have them delivered swiftly and securely.

