The new collaboration enables Emirates NBD to build a robust digital platform to develop sustainable business models, products and gain competitive advantages

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has collaborated with Microsoft to successfully implement Microsoft Sustainability Manager, a Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability solution, to drive digital transformation in its sustainability operations.

Emirates NBD is one of the first bank’s in the region to successfully integrate Sustainability Manager in its sustainability journey which will drive efficiencies by engaging on all horizons – core banking business, sustainability data visualisation, and transformation – simultaneously. The implementation continues the bank’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to enable focused advancement of sustainability goals through knowledge sharing, collaborative frameworks, and development of future commitments.

Sustainability Manager is an extensible solution that unifies data intelligence and provides comprehensive, integrated, and automated sustainability management for organizations at any stage of their sustainability journey. It automates manual processes, enabling organizations to efficiently record, report, and reduce their emissions and water or waste impact.

The initiative is an additional step towards fulfilling Emirates NBD’s vision to be the most innovative bank for its customers, people, and communities. Emirates NBD's sustainable and responsible business practices have had a direct, meaningful impact on the communities it serves, and the bank continues to lead the way in building more inclusive and empowered communities. Emirates NBD took the lead in the region in offering carbon future contracts trading, fulfilling growing demand from corporations to manage their carbon emissions offsetting and align with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 action plan.

Vijay Bains Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “Our collaboration with Microsoft marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey and the deployment of Microsoft Sustainability Manager demonstrates our commitment to integrating ESG in our overall strategy and investment decisions. Our sustainable Finance Framework is aligned with Sustainability Manager and gives us visibility to access intelligence required to issue Sustainable Finance Instruments to finance and refinance projects which enable the transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy and provide positive societal impact.”

Sherif Tawfik, Chief Sustainability Commercial Officer at Microsoft, said: "We are happy to collaborate with Emirates NBD to drive digital transformation in their sustainability operations. The successful implementation of Microsoft Sustainability Manager will enable Emirates NBD to efficiently record and report their emissions and ultimately contribute to achieving their sustainability targets."

Emirates NBD Group is Principal Banking Partner for the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), being held in November this year in Dubai, UAE and a key contributor to the UAE’s Sustainability agenda. Emirates NBD’s expansive stand at the Green Zone at COP 28 will showcase the bank’s collaboration with Microsoft and display Sustainability Manager and the various benefits it provides to Emirates NBD’s digital sustainable platform.

As a leading local bank, Emirates NBD was among the latest cohort to sign the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge initiated by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in support of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Initiative.

