General Assembly (GA) Bahrain, a pioneer in tech education and career transformation, and Spring Venture Services , a key enabler of startup growth and ecosystem development in the region, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership aims to create a robust pipeline of skilled tech talent for Bahrain's startup scene and foster innovation across the Kingdom.

The collaboration will leverage the distinct strengths of both entities to provide comprehensive support for individuals pursuing technology careers and for startups seeking qualified professionals to fuel their growth. While this MoU formalizes the commitment, General Assembly Bahrain and Spring Venture Services have a proven track record of successful collaboration. Spring Venture Services has hired talented graduates from GA’s programs, recognizing their industry-readiness and impact. Furthermore, the two organizations have jointly developed initiatives such as a specialized career fair connecting GA graduates with Spring Venture Services' Riyada Business Accelerator Program startup founders, directly addressing their talent needs. This event underscores the commitment to ongoing collaboration through workshops, career fairs, and other strategic initiatives.

In addition to talent placement, GA will provide its diverse suite of training programs to Spring Venture Services-affiliated startups and professionals. These programs include immersive bootcamps and career development apprenticeship in key technologies such as Machine Learning, Java and Python, designed to equip the workforce with cutting-edge skills and accelerate career advancement.

Ahlam Oun, Bahrain Director at General Assembly, stated: "We are incredibly excited to formalize our partnership with Spring Venture Services. This MoU solidifies our shared commitment to nurturing Bahrain's tech talent and empowering the next generation of innovators. We've already seen the positive impact of our collaboration, with SpringVS recognizing the caliber of GA graduates. Together, we will create even more pathways for skilled individuals to thrive in Bahrain's dynamic tech ecosystem and for startups to access the talent they need to succeed."

Zainab Khamis, Managing Director of Spring Venture Services, commented: "At Spring Venture Services, our mission is to empower startups and elevate the entire Bahraini entrepreneurial ecosystem. Access to top-tier talent is critical for this mission. Our prior experiences with General Assembly graduates have been exceptionally positive; they bring the practical skills and forward-thinking mindset that our partner startups value. This MoU with General Assembly Bahrain is a natural progression, allowing us to more systematically connect innovative companies with a pipeline of well-trained, job-ready professionals, further fueling growth and innovation in the Kingdom."

This collaboration represents a shared commitment to positioning Bahrain as a leading hub for technology and entrepreneurship in the region, fueled by a highly skilled local workforce. By developing and retaining top tech talent, this partnership will directly contribute to the diversification of Bahrain's economy and the achievement of the key objectives of Bahrain Vision 2030.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.

About Spring Venture Services:

Spring Venture Services is a dynamic force in the MENA startup ecosystem, dedicated to enriching the local and regional entrepreneurial landscape. As a strategic partner of Salica Investments, Spring Venture Services empowers startups through tailored accelerator programs, strategic mentorship, and hands-on support designed to help ventures grow and scale. With a mission to foster innovation, nurture talent, and build a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, Spring Venture Services continues to play a key role in driving the success stories of high-impact startups across the Middle East and North Africa.