Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Rabdan Academy to prepare the next generation of Emirati talent for high-impact careers within Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector. Announced during the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025 (MIITE), this collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to developing a competitive national workforce aligned with the momentum of the emirate’s long-term economic transformation.

As Abu Dhabi scales its industrial ecosystem, the partnership will deliver training and certification programmes co-designed by ADIO and Rabdan Academy that align with labour market requirements and drive awareness of private sector career opportunities across the industrial value chain. The programmes are tailored to critical sectors, including safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management (SSDEC), equipping Emirati talent with future-ready skills.

The training programmes will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction, digital learning and flexible course structures to support both current workforce upskilling and the preparation of new talent.

The partnership will also encompass collaborative research, industry engagement and national outreach to foster greater understanding of industrial sector opportunities.

With a clear focus on impact, the initiative will serve all regions of Abu Dhabi, ensuring that Emirati talent is prepared with the capabilities needed to lead in high-growth industrial fields.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO, said: "At the centre of Abu Dhabi’s industrial ambition is the development of a skilled and empowered national workforce. Our partnership with Rabdan Academy ensures that Emirati talent is well-equipped to pursue impactful careers that advance the emirate’s economic transformation. This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting education with industrial demand, translating economic vision into human capital strength”.

Hamad Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Support Service Sector at Rabdan Academy, commented: “This MoU marks a strategic milestone in the Academy’s journey to enhance industrial and societal security in the UAE by investing in human capital and developing specialised programmes that respond to the rapid transformations taking place in the global industrial landscape.”

He added: “Our objective is to provide Emirati generations with the necessary skills to adapt to rapid industrial changes. This includes not only defence and safety but also all priority sectors, thereby strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in resilience and innovation.”

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.

For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

