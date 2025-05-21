Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City – Yiti, Oman’s flagship sustainable development and the region’s pioneering net-zero emissions community, announced today at the Oman Real Estate Expo the introduction of flexible post-handover payment plans tailored specifically for end-users intending to reside in the city upon its completion.

This initiative comes in response to increasing demand, with over 90% of villa buyers purchasing for residential purposes. The move highlights the project's commitment to facilitating homeownership and fostering a long-term sustainable lifestyle.

The new payment plans allow buyers to pay for their homes over a period of three- or five-years post-handover, offering greater financial flexibility and making the path to homeownership more accessible and convenient. This initiative aligns with the project's ongoing commitment to empowering more families to adopt a sustainable lifestyle within one of the most advanced residential communities in the Sultanate.

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City – Yiti commented: “The introduction of post-handover payment plans roots from a clear understanding of buyers’ needs, most of which seek to settle in a fully integrated, sustainable environment that offers all the essentials of modern living. This step is aimed at making homeownership more attainable, particularly for residents of Oman who may face challenges in securing mortgage financing from local banks.”

He added: “For years, we’ve been working to challenge the misconception that sustainable living comes at a high cost. These new flexible payment plans are part of that ongoing effort, aiming to make it easier for families to invest in a home that offers both a great quality of life and a commitment to protecting the environment.”

The Sustainable City is being developed by Diamond Developers, a subsidiary of SEE Holding, in partnership with Omran. The project is the first residential development in the region committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. It represents a pioneering and integrated model for the cities of the future by combining renewable energy, water reuse, and waste segregation to minimize landfill use, while also enhancing food security through sustainable agriculture systems.

The city features a diverse selection of three- and four-bedroom villas that blend sustainable architectural design with the highest standards of modern living. Each villa is equipped with solar panels, energy-efficient systems, and smart technologies. Residents and visitors will also benefit from a wide range of amenities, including a school, nursery, equestrian center, indoor sports complex, and open spaces for recreational activities, all within walking distance. Upon completion, the city is expected to accommodate approximately 10,000 residents and visitors, setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban living in the region.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.