Tradition, the interdealer broking arm of Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT) and one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products, announced the opening of its first office in Abu Dhabi, becoming one of the first interdealer brokers to establish a presence within ADGM.

The company secured Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Authority of ADGM and has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi’s International Financial Centre (IFC).

This strategic expansion strengthens Tradition's global footprint and enhances its ability to support clients seamlessly across all major macro markets.

Located within ADGM, Tradition benefits from a world-class regulatory framework that combines strong governance with commercial pragmatism, as well as the advantages offered by its international financial free zone status.

Mike Anderson, CEO Tradition, EMEA, said, “Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi is a significant milestone for Tradition and a natural progression of our EMEA strategy. ADGM offers a compelling environment for financial institutions, and we are confident this expansion will enhance our ability to serve clients with precision, insight, and proximity. Abu Dhabi’s ambition aligns with our own—to be forward-looking, trusted, and at the forefront of global financial markets."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, ADGM, added, “We are pleased to welcome Tradition to ADGM’s dynamic ecosystem. Tradition’s strategic expansion within the region as one of the first interdealer brokers to establish a presence in ADGM is a testament to continued interest of global firms choosing the IFC in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to seeing the value they bring to and to supporting their journey through ADGM’s robust regulatory framework and growing ecosystem."