Dell storage and cyber resiliency enhancements help customers store and protect critical data with improved performance and efficiency

Dell software-driven advancements automate the management and deployment of private cloud and edge solutions

Dubai, UAE – Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps customers design modern disaggregated data centers with storage, cyber resilience, software and integrated solution innovations.

Why it matters

Organizations face increasing demands to efficiently manage and secure both modern and traditional workloads across on-premises data centers, cloud and edge environments. IT and business needs keep changing, so the modern data center must be ready for anything. Dell’s approach to disaggregated infrastructure combines management of shared compute, networking and storage resource pools with software-driven automation, security and partner integrations.

Advanced storage and cyber resiliency capabilities

Dell storage and cyber resiliency advancements deliver the performance and protection that modern data centers need.

Dell PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliances improve cyber resiliency with up to four times faster data restores1 and two times faster replication performance.2 They are more efficient, taking up 40%3 less rack space and saving up to 80% on power when compared to HDD systems.4

Dell PowerScale software advancements enhance object storage support and cyber resilience. The PowerScale Cybersecurity Suite offers comprehensive solutions to protect, access and recover critical data. Customers can boost application performance with Amazon EC2 cloud burst and reduce costs by backing up to Dell ObjectScale, Amazon S3 or Wasabi.

PowerStore Advanced Ransomware Detection helps organizations validate data integrity and minimize downtime from ransomware attacks using advanced AI analytics. The news comes as Dell celebrates PowerStore’s fifth anniversary and over 17,000 global customers.

Automate private cloud and edge operations

Dell software automates the deployment and management of disaggregated private cloud and edge solutions built with Dell’s industry-leading infrastructure and partner technologies.

Dell Private Cloud offers a new approach to deploying, managing and scaling private clouds built with cloud software from vendors like Broadcom, Nutanix and Red Hat on Dell disaggregated infrastructure. Organizations can protect their investment with reusable infrastructure, simplify operations with full lifecycle management and support customer choice with a catalog of validated blueprints. Automation helps customers provision a private cloud stack in 90% fewer steps than manual processes5, delivering a cluster in just two and a half hours with no manual effort.6

Dell Private Cloud is delivered using the Dell Automation Platform, a software platform designed to simplify how customers deploy and operate disaggregated solutions with secure, zero touch onboarding and centralized management.

“Dell Private Cloud has proven to be the right fit to helps us meet our business priorities,” said Keith Bradley, vice president, IT and Security, Nature Fresh Farms. “The flexibility to transition between cloud ecosystems and the ability to repurpose hardware is a game-changer for us by providing investment protection and enabling us to respond to evolving business needs quickly.”

New Dell NativeEdge features make it the most advanced and cost-effective solution for virtualized workloads at the edge and in remote branch offices.7 Critical data is protected and secured with policy-based load balancing, VM snapshots and backup and migration capabilities. Organizations can manage diverse edge environments consistently with non-Dell and legacy infrastructure support.

Perspectives

"At Dell Technologies, we’re defining the future architecture of the intelligent enterprise,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “Our disaggregated infrastructure approach helps customers build secure, efficient modern data centers that turn data into intelligence and complexity into clarity.”

Additional resources

Blog: Achieving Cyber Resilience with Dell PowerProtect

Blog: PowerScale and ObjectScale, Innovation at Light Speed, Storage That Delivers

Blog: Unlocking the Edge: The Latest Innovations from Dell NativeEdge

Blog: Simplicity meets Flexibility with Dell’s No Compromise Private Cloud

Simplicity meets Flexibility with Dell’s No Compromise Private Cloud Connect with Dell on X and LinkedIn

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Copyright © 2025 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1-4. Based on Dell internal testing comparing a PowerProtect Data Domain DD9910 appliance vs. a PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash DD9910F appliance, both configured at similar capacity. April 2025. Actual results may vary.

5. Manual steps automated through a single Dell Private Cloud blueprint. Based on internal Dell testing, May 2025.

6. After hardware installation, configuration and platform onboarding. No manual interaction required after initiation

7. Based on Dell Technologies internal analysis, May 2025.