Muscat - The National Bank of Oman (NBO) offers the Badeel Prepaid Multicurrency Travel Card, an innovative, secure and flexible solution designed to meet the evolving needs of travellers, students, online shoppers and anyone seeking better control over their finances.

Whether you are travelling for business or leisure, the Badeel Prepaid Multicurrency Travel Card provides a seamless, cashless way to carry and manage multiple currencies on a single card. Accepted worldwide and backed by advanced security features, the card enables transactions in the local currency wherever you go. This allows you to spend like a local while enjoying both convenience and peace of mind.

Maha Saud Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager & Head of Products at NBO, commented:

“At NBO, our vision extends beyond traditional banking. We are focused on transforming the way people manage money in their daily lives. The growing popularity of prepaid solutions like the Badeel Cards highlights a broader shift towards greater control, flexibility and access. We aim to empower customers to spend smarter and with greater confidence through innovative, customer-centric tools.”

With the ability to carry up to nine different currencies: OMR, USD, EUR, GBP, AED, INR, PHP, THB and TRY in a single card, the Badeel Prepaid Travel Card ensures easy conversions and complete spending control via the user-friendly NBO App. It serves as a safe alternative to carrying cash and can be reloaded anytime and anywhere.

With no salary transfer or account opening required, the Badeel Prepaid Travel Card is a simple and effective way to stay in control of personal finances. Whether budgeting for a trip, shopping online or managing student expenses, the Badeel Prepaid Travel Card offers a modern solution for financial freedom and security.

For more information, visit www.nbo.om, call 24 770 000 or visit your nearest NBO branch.