DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets is proud to announce the successful acquisition of its Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Category 5 license for its Dubai branch under license number 20200000299, which permits the regulated activities of introduction and promotion within the UAE. This marks a significant step forward in establishing VT Markets (Pty) LTD - Dubai Branch, referred to as VT Markets Dubai, as a trusted financial services player in the region.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) is the federal financial regulatory agency in the United Arab Emirates, ensuring transparency, market integrity, and investor protection in the country's financial markets. This license empowers VT Markets to introduce and promote secure, transparent, and high-quality services to clients in the UAE, further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the global trading industry,

"The acquisition of the SCA Category 5 license reflects our commitment to the highest standards of regulatory compliance. This achievement not only enhances our ability to operate in a secure, transparent, and compliant manner, but it also reinforces our position as a trusted financial services provider in a rapidly evolving market. As we continue to prioritize the integrity of our operations, this milestone strengthens our ability to offer our clients introductions to regulated and licensed financial institutions that will offer them a safe and reliable trading environment in this dynamic region," shared Ahmed Ismail Iman, Head of Compliance, VT Markets Dubai.

The SCA license is a crucial part of VT Markets' ongoing expansion efforts and plans to continue strengthening its presence and adding more licenses to its portfolio. As part of its vision, VT Markets plans to continue broadening its reach by securing additional licenses in strategic regions, ensuring its ability to offer regulated and compliant services worldwide.

About VT Markets

VT Markets (operating through its related or affiliated entities under the VT Markets brand umbrella) is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.