Tabadulat, a Shariah-compliant brokerage platform based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has received Shariah certification from Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB). The certification affirms that Tabadulat’s online investment platform adheres to Islamic finance principles and enhances the availability of ethical investing tools for Muslim investors around the world.

With the rise of digital platforms, online brokerage services have become increasingly accessible to retail investors, enabling individuals to participate in global markets from their phones or laptops with just a few clicks. Amid this convenience, Tabadulat stands out for offering a Shariah-compliant gateway that actively screens thousands of stocks and ETFs. The platform promptly alerts users if any asset no longer meets Shariah requirements.

Samy Mohamad, CEO and Co-founder of Tabadulat, stated, “Our platform was designed to offer transparency, fairness, and ease of access to global Shariah-compliant stocks. Looking ahead, we’re exploring real-world asset tokenization and digital asset trading, two areas we believe will define the future of investing. To support this, we needed to assure our customers that all future offerings remain within Islamic guidelines.”

To support this journey, Tabadulat appointed Shariyah Review Bureau to review and certify the platform’s operations and features.

Yasser S. Dahlawi, CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, commented, “Fintech-driven investment solutions are transforming how individuals access markets, and Shariah-compliant brokerages are gaining traction as a trusted alternative. Tabadulat’s entry into this space aligns with the growing demand for ethical and Islamic investment avenues. We are pleased to support their expansion journey and remain committed to ensuring Shariah compliance as they grow into new asset classes and technologies.”

Samy added, “SRB’s experience and global presence gave us confidence that we’re building on strong, Sharia-compliant foundations. Their advisory and periodical Shariah audits will be integral as we expand our services to meet the evolving needs of Muslim investors worldwide.”

Shariyah Review Bureau, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, is a leading provider of Shariah advisory and audit services. With nearly two decades of experience, it serves clients in over 20 countries across a wide range of sectors, including banking, fintech, insurance, and asset management. Its services streamline Shariah compliance for financial institutions, reducing operational overheads while enhancing transparency and credibility.

Tabadulat’s certification marks a significant step in strengthening Shariah-compliant investment offerings within the digital brokerage space, paving the way for inclusive and faith-based participation in global markets.