Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is pleased to announce the upcoming stop of its nationwide Tumouhi SME Training Roadshow in Salalah, the vibrant economic hub of southern Oman. The event will take place at Kyriad Hotel, Salalah, from 20 to 21 August, 2025, as part of OAB’s continued commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and building sustainable ecosystems for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Sultanate. The event will be held under the patronage of Dr Ahmed Mohsen al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality.

Launched as a flagship initiative under OAB’s broader SME support strategy, Tumouhi offers tailored workshops, one-on-one advisory sessions, and networking opportunities designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s dynamic economy.

Following successful sessions in Muscat, Sohar, and most recently Nizwa, the Salalah edition of the roadshow will feature interactive sessions led by industry experts, with topics ranging from financial planning and digital marketing to legal compliance, cyber security, and funding readiness. The event will also bring together key players from the public and private sectors to offer support and guidance to local business owners.

Commenting on the upcoming roadshow, Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, stated, “Our vision through Tumouhi is to cultivate a resilient and competitive SME sector that plays a meaningful role in Oman’s economic diversification. Salalah is a region full of untapped potential, and we are excited to meet with local entrepreneurs, listen to their challenges, and offer hands-on support that reflects our long-term commitment to inclusive national growth.”

With its focus on practical learning and local collaboration, Tumouhi continues to demonstrate OAB’s belief that real development starts at the grassroots level, empowering individuals, enabling businesses, and strengthening communities.