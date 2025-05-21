Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has announced its participation at the World Utilities Congress 2025 to be held in Abu Dhabi on May 27-29. IFS will showcase how it is helping utilities modernize aging infrastructure, enhance operational resilience, and accelerate sustainability goals through a fully integrated Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) approach.

A key highlight will be IFS’s application of Industrial AI in transforming Asset Management. By shifting from reactive maintenance strategies to predictive and prescriptive approaches, IFS’s solutions allow utility companies to proactively manage their assets, reduce downtime, optimize investments and boost long-term performance.

Earlier this year, IFS launched its latest release, IFS Cloud 25R1, which brings powerful AI capabilities directly to utility professionals, whether in the field or in the control centre. This platform is engineered to address the modern challenges faced by energy, water, and infrastructure organizations, helping them manage assets, people, and performance with unprecedented efficiency.

Vijay Jaswal, CTO, APJMEA at IFS said, "With IFS Cloud 25R1, we are putting industrial AI to work in the places it matters most: on the grid, in the pipeline, and out in the field. This release empowers utilities to predict, prevent, and perform at a level never before possible. Additionally, utility organisations across the Middle East are facing immense pressure to balance rapid infrastructure expansion, energy transition goals, and service reliability. IFS is committed to supporting these organisations with an integrated platform that ensures they remain competitive, compliant, and aligned with both national visions and global energy targets."

Unlike traditional, fragmented point solutions, IFS unifies critical functions such as Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Field Service Management (FSM), Artificial Intelligence Platforms (AIP), and Industrial AI into a single composable platform. This approach removes silos and empowers utility professionals to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

With the region's push towards renewable energy, smart grids, and digital transformation, utilities in the Middle East are under increasing pressure to modernise their operations while ensuring service reliability. IFS is at the forefront of this transition, offering solutions that enable smart asset and workforce management, optimised service delivery, and data-driven decision-making.

IFS will also be actively participating in two key panel discussions during the World Utilities Congress. Vijay Jaswal, CTO, APJMEA at IFS will participate in ‘The Next Frontier: Revolutionizing Water Infrastructure with Smart Innovation and Collaboration’ panel on 28 May, and Andrew Sutherland, Senior Vice President at IFS, will join the ‘Driving Scale and Responsible Growth in Carbon Markets’ panel on May 29.

Senior IFS executives will be at the event to take visitors though the company’s offerings at Booth 6140.

About IFS

IFS is the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that service, power, and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers’ specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.