Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Salesflo is excited to announce its partnership with Tanmiah Food Company, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the food sector. The partnership was officially solidified at the Saudi Food Show 2025, with Hassan Shafi, General Manager of Salesflo, signing alongside Tanmiah’s Chief Strategy Officer Abbas Khan and Ali Saif, Head of IT. Also present were Zain Shamsi, Chief Commercial Officer, Yasir Suleman Memon, Co-Founder & CEO, and Murtaza Haroon, Growth Lead of Salesflo.

This collaboration will enable Tanmiah to leverage Salesflo’s cutting-edge Salesforce Automation Platform to digitize its sales and distribution operations, improving real-time decision-making and operational efficiency. By embracing advanced AI-driven technology, Tanmiah is set to accelerate growth and optimize performance in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes innovation, economic diversification, and digital transformation.

Hassan Shafi, General Manager at Salesflo, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Tanmiah to help accelerate their digital transformation journey. This partnership is a powerful step forward in reimagining the future of the food industry in the region.”

About Tanmiah Food Company

Established over 60 years ago, Tanmiah Food Company is a leading Saudi-based provider of fresh poultry, processed meat, and ready-to-eat products. Operating a fully integrated farm-tofork model, Tanmiah serves seven countries in the Middle East and is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

About Salesflo Arabia

Salesflo is a leading enterprise SaaS platform that drives digital transformation for FMCG and food service companies across MEA and Southeast Asia. Its AI-powered salesforce automation platform enables real-time visibility, operational efficiency, and data-driven growth.

