Arab Finance: Mansourah Poultry (MPCO) has signed a contract to purchase a poultry farm in the East Nubaria area for EGP 31.40 million, according to a bourse disclosure issued on May 20th.

The project covers an area of 52,474 square meters in the Nubaria area, with an expected investment cost of EGP 100 million until the beginning of the operation.

Mansourah Poultry aims to expand its production capacity of broiler activities from 2 million birds to 4.8 million birds annually, marking an expected leap of 140%.

This will enable the EGX-listed firm to anchor its position in the market, raise market share, and boost revenues.

In 2024, Mansourah Poultry recorded 42.39% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable at EGP 152.717 million, compared with EGP 107.229 million.