Arab Finance: ElGameya, Egypt’s online fintech platform digitizing the traditional ROSCA savings model, has closed a new 7-figure USD investment round to accelerate the development of its tech platform, according to a press release.

The fundraising transaction was led by AYADY for Investment and Development, along with key investors including Jedar Capital, Cubit Ventures, Ventures Notes, and P-Maestro.

Established in 2020, ElGameya plans to enhance and streamline the culturally rooted rotating savings and credit association (ROSCA) model, which is an integral part of the financial landscape in Egypt.

The company will leverage its user-friendly app to allow individuals to join diverse circles and choose their preferred amount, duration, and convenient payout turn. This will ensure security and transparency in all transactions.

ElGameya will provide flexible solutions for securing financing and meeting the financial needs of various segments of society, whether for short-term or long-term goals, such as education, marriage, or launching a small business with affordable monthly installment plans.

Ahmed Abdeen, Founder & CEO of ElGameya, noted: “Having high-caliber investor like AYADY onboard empowers us to accelerate our expansion and deliver accessible, innovative financial tools to more people across Egypt and beyond.”

“Over the past year, the company has achieved sustained 50% month-on-month growth, with roughly one million registered users. We have also formed strategic partnerships with more than 150 companies and schools, all of which benefit from our services,” added Abdeen.

Osama Saleh, Chairman of AYADY For Investment & Development, stated: “We see ElGameya as a standout model capable of empowering large segments of the Egyptian population with reliable, flexible savings and credit solutions. This resonates with our broader mission to promote financial inclusion and sustainable economic growth.”

Amr Aboulazm, Founding Chairman of ElGameya, said: “This funding round marks a pivotal step in our journey to establish ElGameya as a market leader in digital savings solutions in Egypt & the region.”