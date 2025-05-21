Capria introduces the Wellness Community and Tranquillity Collection, redefining forest living with a focus on holistic well-being, sustainability, and modern luxury.

Capria introduces the Wellness Community and Tranquillity Collection, redefining forest living with a focus on holistic well-being, sustainability, and modern luxury. The newly opened Ghaf Woods Sales & Experience Centre, awarded the LEED Platinum certification, sets a regional benchmark for sustainable design, offering an immersive experience of the development through AR/VR smart home demos and interactive showcases.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, today announced a major milestone at its flagship forest living community, Ghaf Woods with the launch of Capria, the development’s third phase. In addition, it has achieved the LEED Platinum certification for its newly opened Ghaf Woods Sales and Experience Centre.

Located in the heart of Dubai, Ghaf Woods redefines urban living by blending contemporary architecture with an immersive, forest-inspired environment rooted in sustainable design principles.

Capria introduces the Wellness Community and Tranquillity Collection, a premium residential enclaves designed around holistic wellbeing and mindful living. Tailored for families, wellness seekers, and fitness enthusiasts, this phase integrates biophilic and salutogenic design, WELL residential concepts, spa-style pools, wellness gardens, retreat zones, and an exclusive clubhouse.

Homeowners can select from two refined interior palettes, Radiance (light and airy) or Twilight (warm and bold). The Tranquillity Collection offers a nature-immersed experience, blending the privacy of suburban living with the conveniences of city life.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “Ghaf Woods represents a bold vision for the future of residential living, where nature and modernity coexist harmoniously. With Capria, we are reimagining how communities can integrate wellness into everyday living. The Wellness Community and Tranquillity Collection continues to build on our promise to redefine forest living in Dubai, offering a holistic lifestyle that nurtures both mind and body while respecting the environment.”

The newly opened Ghaf Woods Sales & Experience Centre has been awarded LEED Platinum certification, the highest distinction under the world’s most widely used green building rating system. This achievement reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s steadfast commitment to innovation-led sustainability in real estate. The Centre offers visitors an immersive journey through the community’s vision, featuring interactive AR/VR-enabled smart home demonstrations, a 3D projection room, and spatially dynamic zones including a reception lobby, multimedia room, meeting spaces, and a café.

Spanning 7,556 square feet, the Ghaf Woods Sales & Experience Centre offers a dynamic, immersive introduction to the forest living lifestyle. Architecturally inspired by nature, the centre features organic, biophilic design and operates as a Net Positive Energy facility, achieving 144.5% energy savings through car park solar PV, high-performance insulation, reflective roofing, smart lighting, energy sub-metering, and an efficient HVAC setup.

Designed for occupant wellbeing, over 80% of regularly occupied spaces receive ample daylight and offer direct views of the outdoors, reinforcing the centre’s alignment with Ghaf Woods' forest-first philosophy.

“The LEED Platinum certification is a powerful testament to our vision for environmentally responsible communities and innovation in the built environment. The Sales & Experience Centre demonstrates how sustainable design can be seamlessly integrated into the customer journey, delivering energy efficiency, occupant well-being, and immersive technology in a single, future-forward space.”

Spanning 738,000 square metres off the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village, Ghaf Woods will feature over 7,000 premium units, including one, two, and three-bedroom residences and penthouses. The community will be home to a thriving forest of 35,000 climate-suited trees, including the iconic Ghaf tree, playing a crucial role in reducing soil erosion, conserving water, and cooling the environment—ensuring temperatures remain up to five degrees Celsius lower than the city’s average.

Prioritizing wellness, Ghaf Woods promises residents eight kilometres of walking trails, a three-and-a-half-kilometre biking loop, resort-style pools, fitness facilities, family-friendly gardens, and a yoga pavilion. The community will also be home to Majid Al Futtaim’s signature multi-purpose hub, Distrikt, which features a curated selection of retail and farm-to-table dining experiences.

For more information on phase three of Ghaf Woods and the Ghaf Woods Experience Center, please visit https://www.ghafwoods.com/en.

