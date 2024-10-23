Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, proudly announces the successful completion of the second cohort of its National Digital Talent Incubator (NDTI) program.

Innovation is a key cornerstone of Emirates NBD’s Group strategy and the NDTI program underscores this commitment by supporting Emirati FinTech and deeptech startups through mentorship, broader ecosystem access and opportunities to scale. Supported by industry leaders DIFC Innovation Hub, Microsoft, Visa and Dell Technologies, this custom initiative showcases collaborative efforts to develop the next generation of UAE FinTech leaders.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “We are delighted to conclude yet another successful edition of our National Digital Talent Incubator Program. By working closely with partners and providing a platform for innovative ideas to flourish, we are proud to support the next wave of digital pioneers who are poised to reshape the financial industry in the UAE by driving economic development and innovation.”

He added: “The incredible achievements of this cohort underscore the potential of the UAE’s National talent and the bright future of the digital landscape in our region, and we look forward to the continued success of our participants."

Throughout the program, the cohort, consisting of FinTech startups led by UAE National founders or co-founders, engaged in a series of meticulously curated initiatives designed to accelerate their growth and enhance market readiness.

One pivotal aspect of the program was the customised discovery session, facilitated by the DIFC Innovation Hub. This early-stage bespoke approach provided support that was highly relevant and impactful for the founders’ growth and success throughout the program. Additionally, Microsoft and Dell Technologies played crucial roles, offering their expertise and support to guide the startups in refining their business models and digital strategies.

Emirates NBD’s innovation strategy has focused on fostering FinTech and deeptech excellence that transcends borders. This was demonstrated in the ecosystem immersion aspect of the NDTI program. The cohort travelled to Türkiye, a key growth market, to engage with DenizBank leaders, NEOHUB partners and investors, opening up new avenues for potential collaborations and broadening perspectives of participants.

The program culminated in a high-impact presentation session where the cohort’s founders showcased their business proposals to NDTI Board Members from Emirates NBD’s senior leadership and key partners. This event was a testament to the success of the program, highlighting the immense potential of young talent in the region.

The NDTI Program has established its presence at significant industry events such as the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024 where founders participated in panel and podcast sessions, focused on ‘Empowering the Future Wave of Emirati Entrepreneurs’.

With the successful completion of the second cohort, Emirates NBD continues its journey towards empowering the next generation of digital innovators. The NDTI Cohort 2 Report, offering deeper insights into the program's impact and achievements, is now available for download.

Preparations for the launch of Cohort 3 in October 2024 are underway, as Emirates NBD and its partners look forward to welcoming a new group of trailblazers ready to drive the future of FinTech in the UAE and beyond.

