Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced the successful USD 165 million upsize to a total of USD 440 million of existing syndicated conventional and Islamic term facilities (“Project Litmus”) for Dar Global Plc, the international arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Exchange-listed Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company (“Dar KSA”).

Emirates NBD Capital, acting as the Initial Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, spearheaded the USD 165 million enhancement. The upsized financing will support Dar Global's global expansion plans, enabling the luxury real estate developer to accelerate existing projects and pursue new property developments across key markets.

This transaction underscores Emirates NBD's robust structuring and underwriting capabilities, solidifying its position as a key financial partner for regional and international developers as the luxury real estate sector continues to demonstrate accelerated growth potential across major markets.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: "We are pleased to structure a facility that perfectly aligns with Dar Global's business ambitions. This milestone is a testament to our expertise in delivering comprehensive financial solutions and reinforces our commitment to be a trusted partner in rapidly evolving global markets.”

This upsize was supported by Emirates NBD's diverse distribution capabilities, which enabled the Bank to secure commitments for approximately half of the additional funding from external financial institutions including local and regional banks prior to closing the transaction. The facility features several provisions and criteria to provide Dar Global with flexibility, including options to extend the loan's duration or total funding to meet the company’s future growth targets.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “The new Litmus financing facility will strengthen Dar Global’s liquidity with an additional USD 165 million, increasing the facility to USD 440 million. Underwritten by Emirates NBD and supported by ADCB, FAB and Zand Bank, the structure is secured by pledge of shares and backed by corporate guarantees. This enhanced liquidity will accelerate the company’s existing projects and enable greater flexibility in pursuing new opportunities across the Middle East, Europe and North America, reinforcing long term resilience and execution capacity.”

As a leading banking group in syndicated finance with a demonstrated expertise in the real estate sector, Emirates NBD continues its commitment to supporting the growth and international ambitions of its clients through its tailored financing solutions.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Dar Global Plc

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers, in some of the most desirable locations across the Middle East and Europe, including Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, London and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain. Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC ('DAARE'), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$7.5 billion. The Company intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels' or resorts' revenue streams stabilise. Target markets include the US, Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Saudi Arabia, and London. Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023. For more information, please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk