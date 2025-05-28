Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced its partnership with iPiD, a global Know Your Payee (KYP) validation provider. The collaboration will enable Emirates NBD to provide real-time beneficiary validation for cross-border payments. With this solution, customers can verify payee names, IBANs and account numbers in real time, before a payment is made. This will help reduce fraud, prevent transaction failures due to inaccurate details and boost efficiency.

By integrating iPiD’s solution, Emirates NBD strengthens its fraud prevention strategy while laying the groundwork for scalable payee verification across global markets. This collaboration underscores Emirates NBD’s leadership in embracing innovative and advanced technologies to offer a safer banking experience.

Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services at Emirates NBD, said: “At Emirates NBD we are committed to delivering an exceptional digital experience for our customers, underpinned by robust security and trust. Our partnership with iPiD – bringing global payee verification capabilities to enhance cross-border payments– reinforces this commitment. Together, we are ensuring safer, more efficient digital payments for our customers, domestically or across borders.”

Damien Dagauquier, CEO & Co-founder at iPiD, said: “Our partnership with Emirates NBD marks a significant milestone in our mission to make global payments simpler and safer for everyone. With our advanced API and validation capabilities, we are empowering institutions like Emirates NBD to proactively combat fraud and deliver seamless payment experiences.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2025, total assets were AED 1 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 272 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 839 branches and 4,539 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com

About iPiD

iPiD (International Payee Identity) empowers financial institutions to implement Know Your Payee (KYP) processes globally. By offering a single global API, iPiD simplifies payee verification, mitigates fraud risks, and enhances trust in payment ecosystems worldwide. To learn more about this, visit www.ipid.tech or contact Adriena Lim, Growth & Brand Director at adriena.lim@ipid.tech.