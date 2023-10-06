Customers can digitally open an investment account in just two minutes through completely paperless journey and start trading instantly

Platform features one-of-its-kind tool – Secure Sign – allowing customers to digitally sign investment proposals to complete more complex trades

Zero commissions till December for ENBD X users to mark Emirates NBD’s 60th anniversary celebrations

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has launched a digital wealth platform that allows customers to trade securities and ETFs on both global exchanges such as, Nasdaq, NYSE, and London Stock Exchange and local markets such as, Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Nasdaq Dubai. In all, there are more than 11,000 global equities and 150 regional equities available to trade on the platform.

The platform is embedded within the bank’s newly launched mobile App ENBD X, allowing customers to conveniently invest and trade in complex financial instruments from the same App that also fulfils all their everyday banking needs.

As part of Emirates NBD’s on-going 60th anniversary celebrations, the bank has launched an exclusive three-month digital wealth campaign for ENBD X users. Customers can invest, buy and/or sell on ENBD X with zero commissions for the months of October, November, and December 2023 with all applicable charges to be refunded within seven working days following each calendar month’s end and custody fees waived off for the duration of the offer.

The new wealth platform offers an instant onboarding journey to both existing investment account holders as well as new investors, involving three easy steps. New investors are sent their account details on SMS and e-mail immediately and can start trading securities and ETFs right away after adding funds to their account through the platform’s Express Top-Up facility.

The platform also offers a unique Secure Sign facility, where customers with high trading volume can update and sign investment documents to complete any trade irrespective of its complexity or value. The tool facilitates digital interactions between relationship managers and investors, eliminating the need to visit the branch.

In addition to the above, customers can also use the platform to review market updates related to their portfolios and see market movers of the day. It also offers investment tools with historical and intraday charts including technical analysis, along with access to independent analyst ratings and fundamental data on market consensus.

Further, for investors looking to explore investment opportunities based on country, sectors, analyst consensus, dividend yield and other indicators, the platform provides access to a Stock and ETF screener. Customers can also create multiple watchlists to follow stocks and ETFs and track their favourite securities.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “The launch reflects the bank’s mobile-first strategy with nearly 95% of the bank’s digital banking customers availing services through the mobile banking App. With the launch of the digital wealth offering, we have elevated ENBD X as a one-stop platform for both everyday banking and wealth management needs.”

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said, “Our goal has always been to offer customers a benchmark experience with the widest range of on-the-go digital banking services, making their everyday banking experience as smooth and convenient as possible. Now we have taken this to the next level, by empowering customers to manage their wealth and make investments directly and securely through the ENBD X App, thus giving Emirates NBD customers full control of their finances and their wealth in one single platform.”

Recently, Emirates NBD also completed the roll-out of ENBD X, an enhanced mobile banking App designed according to the latest global design and user experience standards. Built with the latest, most cutting-edge cloud technologies, the App offers an unrivalled combination of lightning-fast performance, user-friendly journeys, top-level security, and the largest array of products and services in the market.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th June 2023, total assets were AED 811 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 221 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 854 branches and 4,173 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as an Associate Pathway Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

