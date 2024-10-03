Introduces the Pink ATM designed for women as a symbol of awareness for breast cancer

Bank aims to drive a sense of community support for breast cancer patients and survivors, while educating individuals

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has introduced a new, inspiring ‘Pink ATM’ initiative to raise awareness and knowledge on breast cancer and actively engage with the community to drive support for breast cancer patients and survivors.

In the month of October, Emirates NBD will collaborate with Aster Hospitals & Clinics, part of Aster DM Healthcare, the leading integrated healthcare provider in GCC, to transform everyday banking into an extraordinary mission to educate, inspire, and support individuals. A Pink ATM will be installed at selected branches of the bank as a symbol of empowerment and hope. The Pink ATM will feature messages on breast cancer, encouraging customers to interact by scanning a QR code printed on the machine. On scanning the code, they will be directed to a landing page where they can read more facts about breast cancer. Those interested may also book a free check-up by clicking the ‘Book an Appointment’ button on the landing page.

Through this initiative, Aster Hospitals & Clinics will offer free breast cancer screenings at all its facilities, making early detection more accessible to the community.

The bank’s latest initiative is grounded in the critical importance of early detection and awareness in improving breast cancer survival rates, which stands at 27% in advanced stages and 98% with early detection.

As a part of the initiative, Emirates NBD has also released a short storytelling film to create awareness about the Pink ATM. The film highlights the powerful role of hands in shaping lives, nurturing, protecting and caring for loved ones, while subtly featuring pink elements as a symbol of breast cancer awareness. Through the depiction of intimate moments, the film emphasises how our hands can protect, heal and save. It concludes with the introduction of Emirates NBD's Pink ATM initiative, empowering women with the ability to take life-saving action through breast cancer check-ups, ultimately driving the message that every touch has the potential to make a difference. The film leaves audiences with the powerful message ‘Empower your touch. Empower your health’, urging them to get checked and sign up for the free breast cancer screening.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “As an inclusive and socially responsible bank, we feel a strong sense of responsibility to make a difference wherever and in whatever way possible. The Pink ATM campaign blends community engagement with education on the life-saving benefits of early screenings and prompt medical attention.”

He added: “In October, we want to transform the simple act of using an ATM into an enriching experience by joining forces with Aster Hospitals & Clinics. We aim to inspire individuals to act to safeguard their lives and support breast cancer survivors and patients.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics for the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain, said: "We are delighted to partner with Emirates NBD on this innovative Pink ATM initiative, which transforms everyday banking into a powerful platform for raising awareness about breast cancer. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing community health and awareness. By offering complimentary breast cancer screenings to banking customers through this initiative, we are highlighting the crucial message that early detection saves lives. Together, we are making these vital services accessible to all, empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed health decisions. This initiative reflects our shared belief in the power of collaboration and the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. We hope this partnership inspires others to prioritise health and wellness, ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against breast cancer."

Emirates NBD has been a long-time supporter and advocate of social causes, including women’s health. Over the years, the bank has run several innovative awareness campaigns to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These include a heartfelt video campaign targeting People of Determination (people with disabilities) as well as a public interest film titled ‘Breast Cancer Doesn't Care’ to drive awareness about male breast cancer, underlining that breast cancer is a disease that knows no gender.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th June 2024, total assets were AED 931 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 253 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,491 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

Telephone: +971 4 609 4113 / +971 50 6538937

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600;

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries: including 5 GCC countries and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 120 clinics, and 300 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1838 doctors and 3832 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

For further information on Aster DM Healthcare FZC, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Tel: +971 528126577

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com



Udhayan Sasidharan Nair

Manager - PR & Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Tel: + 971 508850520

Email: udhayan.nair@asterdmhealthcare.com