More than 700 exciting prizes to be won over a period of one year

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, today announced the launch of its new Emirates NBD Millionaire Account, a savings-linked account giving customers the opportunity to win big.

The account focusses on promoting savings habits and rewards customers with a total prize pool of AED 57 million, with dedicated prizes for Emiratis, residents and businesses.

Individual Millionaire account holders with deposit balances of AED 10,000 or an AED 8,000 average balance for payroll transfers have the chance to win prizes worth AED 45 million, including four bi-annual prizes valued at AED 18 million, 20 Mega monthly prizes of approximately AED 20 million and more than 500 other prizes amounting AED 6 million over a period of one year.

Similarly, Business Banking customers can also enter the draw by maintaining a monthly average balance of AED 100,000, with a chance to win prizes worth more than AED 12 million, including four quarterly grand prizes worth AED 4 million, 60 Mega monthly prizes amounting AED 3.6 million and 204 other prizes valued at AED 4.44 million over a period of one year.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our new Emirates NBD Millionaire Account, yet another addition to our innovative suite of products and campaigns that reward individuals for saving more. As a leading national bank in the region, we take our responsibility seriously in encouraging customers to adopt good financial habits, guiding them to make informed financial choices and support them in achieving financial aspirations. Our new account is an excellent opportunity to reward our loyal customers by giving them a chance to win life-changing prizes.”

Emirates NBD offers its customers a wide range of transactional and interest-bearing accounts, flexible fixed deposit products as well as award-winning online or mobile-based savings accounts to save and earn.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th June 2024, total assets were AED 931 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 253 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,491 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

