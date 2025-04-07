Singapore – Lighthouse Canton, a global investment institution has been awarded Best Wealth Manager – Singapore and Best Wealth Manager – United Arab Emirates at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025. This double recognition stands as a testament to the company's differentiated and institutional approach to wealth management, driven by innovation, agility, and deep local expertise across the markets it operates.

For over 20 years, the Euromoney Awards has been the preeminent global awards program for the private banking and wealth management industry. The awards recognize the world’s leading financial services entities that demonstrate excellence in advice, service, and solutions.

“This recognition from Euromoney is a proud moment for all of us at Lighthouse Canton,” said Shilpi Chowdhary, Group CEO of Lighthouse Canton. “It reflects the strength of our vision, the trust of our clients, and the dedication of our people. Over the past decade, we have built an institution grounded in purpose and driven by innovation. As we step into our next chapter, we remain focused on scaling with intention—delivering sophisticated, globally integrated solutions that help our clients navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape.”

Prashant Tandon, MD and CEO of Lighthouse Canton in the UAE commented, “We have extended Lighthouse Canton’s legacy of innovation and excellence to the Middle East with a clear focus on delivering institutional-level wealth and asset management services. Since our inception, we have unlocked significant potential by combining our global capabilities with deep regional insight. As we look ahead, our commitment remains centered on fostering people excellence, sharpening our investment acumen, and enhancing digital agility.”

Established in Singapore in 2014, the global investment institution has grown rapidly, providing wealth and asset management services to a range of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporates, and some of the world’s largest institutional investors. In 2018 it expanded its coverage of the Middle East and North African region with a UAE office in Dubai. Following this, the wealth management business enhanced its onshore coverage in South Asia with several offices across India. More recently, it has established a new office in London, providing investment banking services to its private clients. With over 200 highly experienced wealth management and private banking professionals globally, the collective expertise of its team has enabled it to support the complex and dynamic financial needs of multinational families and UHWNIs across key financial centers.

Its growth has been underpinned by its strategic focus on three core pillars—digital agility, investment acumen, and people excellence—which continue to shape its institutional strength and drive product innovation.

The company pivoted to digitalize its infrastructure and operations against the 2019 Covid backdrop. Embracing the digital future, it developed LC Vantage, its proprietary wealth technology platform. Through various iterations and enhancements, LC Vantage is now a digital-full stack private banking platform that seamlessly integrates all aspects of private banking. From onboarding to execution, the system combines AI and technology, consolidates multi-custodian statements, and provides superior portfolio analytics.

Recognizing the need for integrated wealth management and private banking services, the institution enhanced its investment acumen, bolstering its capabilities to expand into a global investment institution over the years. Alongside its wealth management business, the company also has a robust asset management business, which comprises strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity, traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real estate private equity, direct lending, public equities, and global macros.

Lighthouse Canton’s innovative mindset and forward-thinking approach have set it apart from wealth management firms across Asia and the Middle East. The Euromoney recognition adds to a growing list of industry accolades. At the Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2024, it was named Best Independent Wealth Manager – Singapore and received a Highly Commended distinction for Independent Wealth Manager – India. This marked the fourth consecutive year of recognition at the APB Awards, including “Best Independent Wealth Manager – Asia Pacific” in 2022 and 2023, and earlier wins for “Wealth Planning Services” and “Investment Advisory” categories in 2021.

The institution was also named Best Family Office – United Arab Emirates and Best Family Office – Middle East at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2024, further affirming its leadership in the region’s evolving wealth landscape.

Marking its 10th anniversary, Lighthouse Canton sees this recognition as a proud moment in a decade-long journey shaped by bold innovation, and an expanding presence in the global wealth and asset management landscape.

About Lighthouse Canton:

Headquartered in Singapore, Lighthouse Canton is a global investment institution with wealth and asset management capabilities. We employ over 200 experienced professionals across our offices in Singapore, Dubai, India, and London, and oversee over US$ 4 bn worth of assets under management and advisory (as of 31st December 2024). Lighthouse Canton creates value through innovative investment solutions for accredited private clients, institutional investors, and an ecosystem of founders and entrepreneurs globally.

The institution’s Asset Management service comprises strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity, traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real estate private equity, venture capital, venture debt, direct lending, public equities, and global macros.

Its Wealth Management service caters to accredited investors including corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders, and entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates, and philanthropic needs, providing them tailored investment advisory, portfolio management, treasury, business & family office solutions.

Lighthouse Canton Pte Ltd is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”). LC Capital India Pte Ltd is regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). Lighthouse Canton UK Limited is regulated by Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”).

For more information visit www.lighthouse-canton.com

For further information plea

se contact

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight DiscoveryEmail: sillitoe@insight-discovery.com