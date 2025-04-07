The Republic of Benin, acting through its Ministry of Economy and Finance, has successfully secured a EUR507.5 million, 15-year facility to support its sustainable development agenda.

This transaction benefits from a Partial Risk Guarantee (PRG) of EUR200 million provided by the International Development Association (IDA) and a second-loss insurance cover of up to EUR614 million (principal plus interest) from ATIDI for the tenor of the loan.

The facility will enable the Government of Benin to undertake a critical debt reprofiling exercise to buy back part of the country’s Eurobonds. The resulting debt savings will be strategically allocated to finance or refinance eligible expenditures under the country’s SDG Framework.

Nairobi — The African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) supported the Republic of Benin’s latest financing transaction, providing a second-loss guarantee for Deutsche Bank’s EUR 507.5 million loan to the country. This milestone transaction reinforces ATIDI’s commitment to unlocking access to innovative financial solutions that enhance economic stability and sustainable development across Africa.

The senior unsecured amortizing term loan, arranged solely by Deutsche Bank, is backed by a first-loss guarantee of up to EUR200 million from the International Development Association (IDA), part of the World Bank Group. ATIDI’s second-loss guarantee complements this structure, covering the remaining principal and interest, thereby strengthening investor confidence and reducing financing costs for Benin.

"This landmark financing demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in unlocking sustainable investment for African economies. Our collaboration with Deutsche Bank in supporting the Republic of Benin highlights ATIDI’s essential role in facilitating innovative financial solutions that enhance fiscal resilience. By providing a second-loss guarantee, we help ensure that Benin secures long-term, cost-effective financing, reinforcing its economic stability while channelling resources toward its sustainable development goals," ATIDI CEO Manuel Moses said.

ATIDI’s involvement underscores its unique role in providing risk mitigation solutions that enable African sovereigns to access long-term, cost-effective financing on favorable terms. This transaction is the first IDA-backed guarantee under the World Bank’s new guarantee platform launched in July 2024.

Key Highlights of the Transaction:

Debt Reprofiling - The facility will provide fiscal space for Benin to reprofile its debt, ensuring long-term financial sustainability.

SDG Alignment - Savings from the transaction will be channeled toward priority projects under Benin’s SDG Framework.

Risk Mitigation - The IDA’s Partial Risk Guarantee and ATIDI’s second-loss insurance cover provide robust risk mitigation, enhancing investor confidence and ensuring the successful execution of the facility.

Commenting on the facility, Deutsche Bank Managing Director Maryam Khosrowshahi said the transaction consolidates the Bank’s position as a leading arranger of complex transactions on the African continent, notably after being named Best Foreign Investment Bank in Benin for the 2nd year in a row by EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2024.

“We are proud to have acted as sole mandated lead arranger and sole lender to the Republic of Benin on this novel transaction with IDA and ATIDI. We leveraged our successful financing track-record with the Republic of Benin as well as our excellent relationship with the Republic’s advisor Rothschild & Co, and extensive transaction experience with the World Bank Group and ATIDI to deliver this critical financing in an effective and timely manner. Timing was indeed of the essence as the Facility was signed on 8 January 2025 concurrently to the announcement of a tender offer targeting up to EUR 250 million of Benin’s EUR2032s notes and of a new USD 500 million bond issue to complement the country’s 2025 budgetary needs.”

The facility was concluded in parallel with Benin’s return to international capital markets through a USD500 million bond issuance. A portion of the loan proceeds was allocated to a debt reprofiling exercise, including the buyback of Benin’s EUR 2032 bond. By extending the average maturity of its public debt portfolio and achieving substantial debt service savings, Benin can redirect funds toward strategic initiatives under its SDG financing framework, driving long-term social and economic impact.

ATIDI remains at the forefront of de-risking African economies and facilitating transformative financial solutions. Through partnerships with global financial institutions like Deutsche Bank and development partners such as the World Bank Group, ATIDI continues to provide innovative credit and investment insurance products that foster sustainable growth across Africa.

