Dubai, UAE: With fraud continuing to plague businesses and the wider economy, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in key areas, including thought leadership research and learning.

The partnership will build on existing thought leadership collaboration, including on an upcoming ACCA report on combatting fraud, to identify new joint research opportunities.

The MoU — which is for an initial period of three years — explores opportunities for the development and joint organisation of continuing professional development (CPD) and continuing professional education (CPE).

Helen Brand, ACCA chief executive, said: “ACCA has had a long-standing commitment to empowering members to better address and manage fraudulent activities, focused on improving risk assessment, robust controls and forensic auditing.

“This MOU reinforces that commitment. We look forward to working with fellow global professional body ACFE in promoting the highest ethical business standards.”

One immediate outcome of the MOU is ACCA’s attendance at the 2025 ACFE Fraud Conference Europe in London (March 24-26) where a joint panel discussion, led by ACCA’s global head of risk management and corporate governance for policy and insights Rachael Johnson, will focus on cyber fraud and AI-powered attacks as well as AI-powered solutions to detect them.

John Warren, the ACFE’s chief executive officer, said: “Together, ACFE and ACCA memberships include thousands of professionals in countries around the world. This strategic partnership between our organisations is a natural fit in pursuit of one common goal: fighting fraud. Teaming up with ACCA opens many doors to collaboration, thought leadership and more. We’re thrilled for the bright future that lies ahead.”

Kush Ahuja, ACCA's Head of Eurasia and Middle East, comments: "In the Middle East, fostering an ethical business culture is paramount to combating fraud and ensuring sustainable economic growth. This partnership between ACCA and ACFE underscores our commitment to equipping professionals in the region with the tools and knowledge necessary to uphold integrity and transparency in all financial practices."

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our ambition is to lead the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com

About the ACFE

Founded in 1988 by Dr. Joseph T. Wells, CFE, CPA, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is the world's largest anti-fraud organization. Together with more than 90,000 members, the ACFE works to reduce business fraud worldwide and inspire public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession.

Find out more at: www.acfe.com