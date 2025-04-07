Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi nationals pursuing careers in finance and business will now have full financial support to obtain an internationally recognised qualification, following the approval of complete funding for the ICAEW Certificate in Finance, Accounting, and Business (CFAB) by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

Under the initiative, eligible Saudi citizens can receive up to SAR 23,810 per individual, covering the full tuition fees at any ICAEW authorised learning centre. The funding applies to professionals across both public and private sectors, as well as job seekers, with no cap on the number of beneficiaries.

Hanadi Khalife, Head of ICAEW Middle East said: “This landmark approval from HRDF marks a major step in expanding access to globally recognised financial expertise for Saudi professionals. By making the ICAEW CFAB qualification more accessible, this initiative equips Saudi nationals with the essential financial skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the Kingdom's economic diversification and Vision 2030 goals. Removing financial barriers to education enables more aspiring professionals to build successful careers in finance and business, strengthening the Kingdom’s talent pipeline.”

The ICAEW CFAB is an internationally recognised certificate that covers core areas of business, finance, and accounting. It is highly valued by organisations worldwide and gives professionals a solid understanding of how businesses operate financially. The qualification helps individuals develop skills to monitor business risks, evaluate performance, and make informed business decisions. The qualification also serves as a stepping stone towards the full ICAEW ACA qualification, one of the most prestigious professional accounting designations globally.

Upon completion of ICAEW CFAB, students can also apply for the ICAEW Business and Finance Professional (BFP) designation, further strengthening their professional credentials.

Saudi nationals interested in the programme can find more information about eligibility requirements and the application process on the HRDF website under Professional Certificates.

For more information about ICAEW CFAB, please visit www.icaew.com/cfab.

About ICAEW

Chartered accountants are talented, ethical and committed professionals. ICAEW represents more than 208,000 members and students around the world.

Founded in 1880, ICAEW has a long history of serving the public interest and we continue to work with governments, regulators and business leaders globally. And, as a world-leading improvement regulator, we supervise and monitor over 12,000 firms, holding them, and all ICAEW members and students, to the highest standards of professional competency and conduct.

We promote inclusivity, diversity and fairness and we give talented professionals the skills and values they need to build resilient businesses, economies and societies, while ensuring our planet's resources are managed sustainably.

ICAEW is the first major professional body to be carbon neutral, demonstrating our commitment to tackle climate change and supporting UN Sustainable Development Goal 13.

ICAEW is a founding member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide (CAW), a global family that connects over 1.8m chartered accountants and students in more than 190 countries. Together, we support, develop and promote the role of chartered accountants as trusted business leaders, difference makers and advisers.

We believe that chartered accountancy can be a force for positive change. By sharing our insight, expertise and understanding we can help to create sustainable economies and a better future for all.