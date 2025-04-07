Ras Al Khaimah: Kersten Group, a global leader in bending and curving steel and aluminium profiles, has strengthened its presence in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) with its new production facility in Al Hamra Industrial Zone. This marks a major milestone in the company’s growth as it continues to support key projects across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and beyond.

Kersten Group has a rich legacy of more than 60 years. With its headquarters in the Netherlands, and in addition to its Ras Al Khaimah site, the company has production facilities in Germany and Poland. It has played a key role in shaping some of the region’s most iconic structures, including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl Dome in Dubai Expo City, Riyadh Metro Stations and many others.

The new facility sits on a 12,190 m² plot, featuring a production hall and an office space. Designed for efficiency and fast turnaround times, the facility is equipped to operate 24-hour production shifts, ensuring the timely delivery of high-quality curved metal components to industries ranging from construction and architecture to offshore and energy.

As part of its long-term vision, Kersten Group made the strategic decision to establish a larger, custom-built production unit in RAKEZ to meet growing demand and improve efficiency. This expansion enables greater operational capacity and scalability to meet increasing market needs. Looking ahead, the company plans to further strengthen its capabilities with the construction of an on-site labour accommodation, set to begin in Q3 2025, followed by the addition of a second production hall in Q3 2026. Throughout the process, RAKEZ provided seamless support, offering the infrastructure, resources, and guidance needed to ensure a smooth set-up and transition.

Kersten Group Owner Ron Puyn said, “We see great potential in the UAE market and are confident that we can grow even further in the Middle East, supported by our brand-new production facility in the RAKEZ Al Hamra Industrial Zone. The Future is Curved!”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, said, “The expansion of Kersten Group is a testament to Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a thriving industrial hub and a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing. The emirate is committed to fostering an ecosystem where companies can innovate, scale, and succeed with ease. At RAKEZ, we are dedicated to providing businesses with comprehensive support, from set-up and expansion to long-term growth, ensuring they have the infrastructure, resources, and guidance needed to flourish. This company’s journey with us reinforces our vision of building a world-class business environment that empowers industries to shape the future.”

“Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing remarkable growth, with large-scale infrastructure and architectural projects shaping the emirate’s future. As demand for advanced construction materials and specialised manufacturing continues to rise, industries like metal bending and curving play a crucial role in delivering the innovation and precision needed for these developments. We are proud to see Kersten Group expanding in RAKEZ, bringing their expertise to support the region’s transformation. Their investment in a cutting-edge production unit reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading industrial hub, offering businesses a thriving environment to scale and succeed,” Jallad added.

With its expanded presence in RAKEZ, Kersten Group is well-positioned to take on new projects and continue delivering world-class metal bending and curving solutions to clients across the UAE, the wider GCC, and international markets.

