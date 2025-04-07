The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that net foreign assets within the Egyptian banking system rose by approximately $1.5bn during February 2025, reaching $10.17bn (equivalent to EGP 515.856bn), up from $8.7bn (EGP 437.261bn) in January.

According to a recent CBE report, the total foreign assets of the banking sector—including the Central Bank and commercial banks—amounted to EGP 3.653trn in February, compared to EGP 3.579trn in January. Meanwhile, foreign liabilities edged down to EGP 3.137trn from EGP 3.142trn.

In a separate development, the Central Bank reported an increase in local liquidity within the banking sector, which rose to EGP 12.218trn in February 2025, up from EGP 11.636trn in December 2024—an increase of EGP 581.9bn.

The money supply (M1) rose to EGP 3.054trn in February, compared to EGP 2.803trn in December. The volume of cash in circulation outside the banking system reached EGP 1.197trn, up from EGP 1.121trn.

The Central Bank noted that non-governmental deposits in local currency held by banks climbed to EGP 7.982trn in February 2025, compared to EGP 7.555trn in December 2024—an increase of EGP 427.2bn.

Demand deposits in local currency reached EGP 1.857trn in February, up from EGP 1.682trn in December. The public business sector accounted for EGP 117.828bn of these deposits, the private sector held EGP 1.009trn, and the household sector held EGP 730.077bn.

Meanwhile, term deposits and savings certificates in local currency reached EGP 6.125trn in February, compared to EGP 5.873trn in December. Of this total, the public business sector held EGP 72.297bn, the private sector EGP 344.481bn, and the household sector EGP 5.708trn.

In a related context, the CBE reported that non-governmental deposits in foreign currencies held by banks rose to the equivalent of EGP 3.037trn in February 2025, compared to EGP 2.959trn in December 2024.

Demand deposits in foreign currencies totaled EGP 731.035bn, while term deposits and savings certificates stood at approximately EGP 2.306trn.

The public business sector held EGP 42.494bn in demand deposits in foreign currencies, the private business sector EGP 489.594bn, and the household sector EGP 199bn. As for term deposits and savings certificates, the public business sector accounted for EGP 141.734bn, the private business sector EGP 547.569bn, and the household sector EGP 1.617trn.

Hossam Mounir