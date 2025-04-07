RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: AviLease, the global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia, today announced that it has signed strategic agreements with Turkish Airlines for long-term leases of eight Airbus A320neo aircraft. Two of the aircraft have already been delivered, with the remaining six scheduled for delivery throughout 2025.

AviLease’s Chief Executive Officer, Edward O’Byrne, commented: “We thank the Turkish Airlines team for their partnership, and we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship. These aircraft will support Turkish Airlines’ growth plans while contributing to their fleet modernisation strategy and sustainability goals.”

As of today, AviLease’s portfolio consists of 200 owned and managed aircraft, including purchase commitments, on lease to 48 airlines.

About AviLease

AviLease is the global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia. Backed by the long-term capital of its visionary shareholder PIF, AviLease aims to become a top-10 global player in aircraft leasing. As dynamic capital allocators, AviLease today owns and manages a portfolio of 200 predominantly new-technology, fuel-efficient aircraft on long-term lease to 48 airline customers. With a seasoned global team of 85 professionals across five offices, AviLease serves as a national champion in aircraft leasing and plays a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and National Aviation Strategy.