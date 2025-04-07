Largest-ever tokenization of U.S. equities, with access to nearly 100 blue-chip stocks including NVIDIA, Tesla, and Apple

Own, in partnership with Fasset, will distribute the tokenized equities to major high-growth markets globally

Dubai, UAE — Own and Dinari today announced a partnership to bring $1 billion worth of U.S. equities on-chain, increasing the current tokenized equities market by more than 66x by the end of 2025. Dinari’s tokenized securities platform provides global access to U.S. public markets and will be distributed through Fasset’s licensed entities in the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, the EU, Turkey, Pakistan, and elsewhere, greatly expanding access to US equities for growing investor segments around the world.

Backed by Fasset, Own is the first Ethereum Layer 2 protocol built for the creation, management and distribution of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Dinari’s technology simplifies the issuance and distribution of fully-backed tokenized assets, offering access to over 100 stocks, ETFs, and REITs, including MSTR, TSLA, NVDA, SPY, META, AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, and AMZN.

"U.S. equities have created trillions in wealth, but for most of the world, they remain effectively out of reach,” said José Fernando Pereira, Executive Director of Own. “This partnership creates direct access to these markets for global investors without the premium fees and extra steps that have limited participation.”

Borderless Finance on Own

Own is incubated by the Own Foundation in partnership with Fasset, holding the largest portfolio of regulatory licenses and authorizations in high-growth markets. With Fasset’s support, Own has:

Full permission to distribute and market virtual assets in rising economies.

Local banking rails for seamless transactions.

Fiat on/off-ramp infrastructure.

Established trust with local regulators and central banks.

For investors in high-growth markets, the impact is transformational. Traditionally, access to U.S. equities from places like Jakarta or Karachi has involved substantial barriers: high fees, large minimum investments, and multi-day settlement times. Through this partnership, investors can access fractional shares with lower fees, minimal entry barriers, and near-instant settlement, unlocking U.S. markets in ways that were previously out of reach.

“Tokenized real-world assets are one of the most in-demand digital asset use cases globally,” Mohammad Raafi Hossain, CEO and Co-Founder of Fasset, said. “We have already seen growing investor demand for these high-quality, compliant assets, and this partnership will fuel greater liquidity and market depth for tokenized assets.”

This follows a +1,000% month-on-month increase in tokenized US equities transactions on Fasset, driven by one of the largest on-chain equity settlements to date via Arbitrum and Dinari. The equities tokenized by Dinari on Own will be available for trading in conjunction with Own’s mainnet launch in Q4 of 2025.

“Dinari dShares enable investors around the world to access U.S. public markets without ever having to leave their preferred ecosystems and applications,” Gabriel Otte, Co-Founder of Dinari added. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fasset and Own Chain to deliver value to investors and grow the tokenized asset space together.”

-Ends-

Notes: * According to a March 2025 Keyrock report, The Great Tokenization Shift: 2025 and the Road Ahead, the estimated total for tokenized equities is currently $15 million.

About Fasset

Fasset is a digital asset platform focused on enhancing financial inclusion in emerging markets, enabling individuals and businesses to securely invest from anywhere in the world. In 2024, Fasset introduced Own, its Ethereum Layer 2, designed to expand access to decentralized finance globally. Founded by Mohammad Raafi Hossain and Daniel Ahmed, Fasset has raised $26.7 million in funding and holds regulatory approvals in several countries, including the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, the EU, Turkey, Pakistan, and others, for offering tokenized assets. For more information, please visit https://fasset.io/

About Own

Own is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, backed by Fasset in partnership with the Own Foundation. Built on Arbitrum, Own bridges global asset owners with investments in high-growth markets. By enabling tokenized investments in gold, real estate, stocks, and other financial instruments, Own lowers barriers to entry and expands financial inclusion.

Backed by Fasset, holder of the largest portfolio of regulatory licenses in emerging markets, Own seamlessly integrates legal and regulatory compliance into its infrastructure through adaptable smart contracts. This ensures a developer-friendly environment and supports the global adoption of real-world asset (RWA) projects. The Own Foundation, governing the interests of all Own token holders, is committed to onboarding 30 million asset owners onto the blockchain by 2030, driving financial empowerment in emerging economies.

About Dinari

Dinari’s mission is to enable investing in anything from anywhere through its blockchain-based tokenization technology. With Dinari, financial institutions and fintech companies can offer their customers seamless access to U.S. public markets through Dinari’s fully backed dShares, or tokenize their own products to reach more investors around the world. With intuitive, turnkey integration, Dinari makes it easy to remain at the forefront of financial technology.

Dinari is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)).

Visit Dinari.com to learn more.