New branches in Gurugram and Chennai added to bank’s existing full-fledged branch in Mumbai

Only UAE-based bank with strong branch presence in India, supported by network across key trade corridors

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region has announced the opening of two new full-service branches in India, in Gurugram (NCR) and Chennai respectively.

Backed by an investment of USD 300 million, the expansion demonstrates the Group’s commitment to India as a key growth market against the backdrop of strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

India and the UAE have had long standing strategic and economic ties over the years, which have further been catalysed with the recently executed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Emirates NBD is the only UAE-based bank with strong branch presence in India. In 2017, the bank inaugurated its first full-fledged branch in India’s commercial centre, Mumbai, marking the sixth country where Emirates NBD has in-shore presence after UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Singapore, and the United Kingdom in addition to Turkey, Austria, Germany via its 2019 acquisition of DenizBank.

With the enhanced geographical coverage and its extensive network across key trade corridors, Emirates NBD is well poised to facilitate increased volumes of trade and capital flows between the two countries as well as the larger MENAT region.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group commented, “India has always remained a strategic market for Emirates NBD, and we are delighted to expand our operations with the opening of our new branches. Our international network is of unique advantage to Indian companies and businesses, as we are the only bank in the region with a strong regional presence in markets that India shares important trade and investment ties with.”

Al Qassim added, “Our deep and long-standing relationship with India has largely mirrored UAE’s own strategic and business cooperation with the country. Emirates NBD’s India branch operations are already delivering a promising start, and we maintain ambitious aspirations for the future.”

Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD said, “Following on from the success of our first branch, we are delighted to offer Indian businesses a full range of banking services including trade finance, treasury services, and bilateral and syndicated loans in addition to supporting NRI (non-resident Indian) customers. Our new strategically located branches will offer improved geographical coverage, allowing us to cater to both the northern and southern markets of India, thus enabling ease of banking including smoother trade financing and fund and non-fund-based facilities for customers.”

Emirates NBD has historically supported and banked many Indian industries and institutions, and currently has relationships with major Indian banks and financial institutions and large and prominent Indian companies across key sectors such as petrochemicals and chemical manufacturing, financial services, retail and pharma, as well as IT.

Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in UAE and a third of Emirates NBD’s customer base are Indian expatriates. Emirates NBD is a significant player in the UAE-India remittance corridor. The bank’s 60-second zero-fee digital funds transfer service to India, DirectRemit, has facilitated 2.5 million remittances to India worth nearly USD 2 billion in 2022.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 30th September 2022, total assets were AED 721 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 196 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 885 branches and 4,113 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.7 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is also an early supporter to Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

