Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, have announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Jarir Bookstore, aimed at enhancing the customer experience by offering exclusive services and benefits to their clients.

This significant step embodies the vision of both companies to foster innovation and expand the range of services offered to customers, in alignment with market needs and customer aspirations.

Mr. Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, expressed his happiness with this partnership, saying: "We are delighted with our partnership with Jarir Bookstore, the leading retail company in the region. This partnership reflects our joint commitment to providing the best services to our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to enhancing the status of both Jarir and Emirates NBD Bank as leaders in their fields."

In turn, Mr. Abdulkarim Al-Aqeel, CEO of Jarir Bookstore, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating: "We are pleased to collaborate with Emirates NBD Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the region, to provide greater value to our customers. This strategic partnership allows us to offer distinctive benefits and enhances the shopping experience in our branches, aligning with our commitment to providing the best services to our customers."

The signing of the cooperation memorandum took place in the presence of key executives from both organizations. The attendees from Emirates NBD included Naser Yousef, CEO of Emirates NBD KSA, Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, and Ghassan Najmeddin, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management – Emirates NBD KSA. Representing Jarir Bookstore were Abdulkarim Al-Aqeel, CEO, and Safi AlSafi, COO.

This strategic partnership will enable Emirates NBD and Jarir Bookstore to offer enhanced services and benefits to their clients, strengthening their market position and delivering greater value to their customers.