Incubator program supported by network of world-class industry partners including Visa, Microsoft and Dell Technologies

Part of bank’s commitment to attracting and developing UAE’s national talent pool

Collaboration to further companies’ shared objective of contributing to Dubai’s innovation and GDP growth ambitions

Joint Initiative, led by Emirates NBD and DIFC Launchpad, strengthens long-term strategic partnership with DIFC

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has launched the ‘National Digital Talent Incubator’ program, as a part of its strategic partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).

Facilitated by DIFC’s venture building platform, DIFC Launchpad, the bespoke incubator program aims to boost UAE talent and the growth of entrepreneurship within the FinTech and digital innovation space. The program will also be supported by leading industry partners including Visa, Microsoft and Dell Technologies.

The National Digital Talent Incubator program will run two cohorts per annum, each consisting of three to six FinTech startups with UAE national founders and members. Over the eight-week long program, participants will gain rich insights from venture building and innovation experts from DIFC Launchpad, hands-on experience from the most successful entrepreneurs in the UAE, mentorship and one-to-one coaching sessions with founders of top UAE FinTech scaleups and access to innovator networks, incumbent corporations, Governments and capital in the UAE.

Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD said: “We are extremely pleased to launch the National Digital Talent Incubator program in collaboration with our long-time strategic partner, DIFC. The launch of this unique program reinforces Emirates NBD’s commitment to accelerate innovation, boost local talent and entrepreneurial growth in the region. As a leading local bank that has always championed innovation and contributed towards growing the national digital economy, we are confident that our new incubator program will help in catalyzing economic development and innovation in the financial services industry and the UAE economy as a whole.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “The National Digital Talent Incubator programme in partnership with Emirates NBD, is designed to drive innovation and growth by nurturing local talent and the next generation of industry leaders. DIFC’s growing stature as global hub for talent and thriving eco-system for FinTech and Innovation, will further empower UAE Nationals in their pursuit of transforming ideas into thriving startups, as they join our community of over 39,000 highly skilled individuals, representing over 160 nationalities.”

Miguel Rio Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Emirates NBD said: “Most incubator programs around the world focus only on driving product innovation. Emirates NBD’s National Digital Talent Incubator program stands out as it has been designed to enable participants to broaden their skillset, network and influence, to better understand key trends shaping the economy and create businesses that significantly impact the local and global economy. We are providing participants with a toolkit to translate their ideas into impactful innovations and the support to grow them to scale.”

He added, “The collaboration and backing of industry leading partners, further lends weight to the program.”

Interested participants can learn more and apply for the program here.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 31st March 2023, total assets were AED 782 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 213 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 874 branches and 4,144 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as an Associate Pathway Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Akshata Datar

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Akshata.Datar@bcw-global.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Nasro

ASDA’A BCW

omar.nasro@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae