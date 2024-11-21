Offers wide range of benefits including zero annual fees, bonus EI SmartMiles and much more

One lucky winner stands a chance to win a voucher worth AED 50,000 from Emirates Holidays

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the launch of its Limited Edition Emarati Visa Credit Card. Designed in collaboration with prominent Emarati artist Mattar Bin Lahej, the exclusive card will be available to only 999 new UAE National customers applying for the card. The launch of the card coincides with Emarati month in November, whereby UAE Nationals can enjoy exclusive offers and discounts.

The exclusively designed metal card, through its unique design depicts three horses symbolising power, strength and enduring spirit of UAE’s culture and heritage. Only available to 999 customers, the card also offers exceptional value to UAE Nationals centered around their interests and preferences and is available at no annual membership fees. Through a raffle draw, one lucky customer stands the chance to win a voucher worth AED 50,000 from Emirates Holidays.

The credit card offers instant and flexible rewards redemption options on Emirates Islamic’s loyalty rewards programme, EI SmartMiles. Customers applying for an Emirates Islamic Emarati Visa Credit Card from 1 November 2024 until 31 January 2025 will be eligible to receive up to 75,000 bonus EI Smart Miles. Customers can earn up to 3.75 EI Smart Miles for every 1 AED spent. They also have the flexibility to convert their EI SmartMiles into Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, Marriott Bonvoy and more. Additionally, they can enjoy rewarding benefits on travel, shopping and lifestyle through the Mazaya Programme.

Some of the many additional benefits attached to the card include complimentary access to more than 1000 airport lounges across the world, complimentary valet parking services at key locations including Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, D3 among others, complimentary access to Dubai Ladies Club and Sharjah Ladies Club and 50% discounts on purchases through the Talabat app.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates Islamic, said: “Our limited edition Emarati Visa Credit Card is a reflection of our commitment to our Emarati customers and demonstrates Emirates Islamic’s growing status as the preferred bank for UAE Nationals. As a home-grown Islamic bank, we are delighted to introduce a unique, distinctive card, designed by someone who has a deep understanding of UAE’s rich heritage and is well positioned to bring this to life for our Emarati customers, through his art.”

He added: “As we celebrate Emarati Month this November, we see this as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit and pride of our country, while providing citizens with exclusive privileges and instant rewards, matching their goals and lifestyle needs.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 226 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

