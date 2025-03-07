Dubai, UAE – Emirates will expand the list of cities served by its refurbished Boeing 777 to Seoul, South Korea starting 14 April and London Stansted in the UK from 7 May, as aircraft sporting upgraded cabins roll out of Emirates’ retrofit programme and into scheduled service.

Emirates’ four-class Boeing 777 will launch on flights EK324/325 between Dubai and Seoul, operating three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The upcoming deployment makes Seoul the second East Asian destination to receive Emirates’ upgraded Boeing 777 retrofitted aircraft, including its award-winning Premium Economy and newly configured Business Class cabin, offering customers more choice and a better experience in the skies.

By July 2025, travellers flying eastbound with Emirates will have access to more than 3,150 weekly seats in Premium Economy on a mix of Boeing 777s and A380s across six key destinations in Southeast and East Asia, including Tokyo-Narita, Tokyo-Haneda, Osaka, Singapore, Seoul, and Shenzhen.

London Stansted joins London Heathrow and Edinburgh as the third UK destination to showcase the airline's latest generation products and elegantly refreshed cabin interiors. In addition to London Stansted, Emirates’ network of European destinations served by the four-class Boeing 777 includes Brussels, Geneva, Zurich, Vienna, and Athens.

Enhanced onboard experience

The retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft features a four-class configuration, including Emirates’ signature Premium Economy cabins, which combine accessible luxury with comfort.

The aircraft also boasts the new Emirates 777 Business Class, with seats arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration for maximum privacy ensuring aisle access for every passenger, fully flat beds, and personal mini-bars. On some aircraft, First Class passengers can experience the exclusive Gamechanger suites, offering unparalleled luxury, opulent comfort and signature design touches.

Customers across all cabins will enjoy upgraded interiors with new design elements, including modern colour palettes, specially designed Ghaf Tree motifs, and wood finishes throughout.