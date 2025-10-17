Dubai, UAE: Emirates marked a significant milestone with the launch of its iconic Airbus A350 to Oslo bringing its award-winning Premium Economy offering to Scandinavia for the first time. The airline hosted an exclusive celebration at the airport, welcoming invited guests and media for an afternoon that underscored its commitment to delivering exceptional service in the region.

The introduction of the A350 service to Oslo marks a new chapter in the airline’s investment to the Norwegian market. Renowned for comfort and service, it features the airline’s newest signature Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class interiors – setting a new standard for passenger excellence across all classes.

Since its launch in 2014, Emirates’ daily service between Dubai and Oslo has become preferred choice for both business and leisure travellers connecting Norway to the United Arab Emirates and onward to the airline’s extensive global network.

Emirates’ senior executives, including Pierfrancesco Carino, VP Commercial Operations North and West Europe, and Terje Grue, Country Manager Norway attended the event. Also present were Majid Al Matrooshi from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Norway, Ståle Lien Hansen, Mayor of Ullensaker Municipality, and Dorothy Billett, SVP Terminal Operations at Avinor.

Terje Grue said: “We are thrilled to bring the A350 and our Premium Economy product to Norway. This is an important step in strengthening our presence in the market. Travellers from Oslo will now be able to enjoy an entirely new level of comfort, whether flying to Dubai or onwards to our many destinations across Asia, Africa, and Australia.”

Introducing Premium Economy

Making luxury travel more accessible to a wider audience, Premium Economy offers an experience similar to Business Class on many airlines. It has a generous 40-inch seat pitch, 8-inch recline, adjustable headrests, and full leg and footrests delivering enhanced comfort. Each seat is upholstered in luxurious cream leather with fold-out woodgrain tables for dining or working.

The cabin features in-seat charging points, a side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket, complimentary amenity kits on select flights and a globally exclusive sparkling wine - Chandon Vintage Brut 2017.

Among the guests were key travel agency partners, operational partners, and members of the media. Following the aircraft’s arrival, the guests were invited to explore the new aircraft and Premium Economy cabin during a static tour at the airport.

The A350 will operate on Emirates’ daily service EK159/160 between Oslo and Dubai. The route offers seamless connections to 145 destinations worldwide, including popular destinations for Norwegians such as Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Australia.