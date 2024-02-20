​​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Emirates Health Services has signed an MoU with Asan Medical Center, located in the Republic of Korea, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and coordination in three key areas which are education, research, and the Visiting Consultants Program. This collaboration aims to provide clinical services to patients, develop integrated healthcare programs, advance research efforts, and enrich knowledge in line with EHS’s strategy to elevate the healthcare sector in the country.

The signing was attended by H.E. Dr. Yousif AlSerkal, Director-General of EHS, and H.E. Yoo Jeh-Seung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE. The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of Clinical Services Sector at EHS and Dr. In-Ho Jeon, Director of International Affairs at Asan Medical Center, with the attendance of H.E. CHA, Soon Do, President of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, and several officials from both parties.

The agreement entails cooperation in medical fields through collaborative work in clinical fields, support in developing comprehensive healthcare programs and providing smart technologies to enhance clinical operations management. The parties also agreed to enhance educational programs by exploring collaboration in residency and fellowship programs for Emirati doctors, as well as training for doctors and healthcare staff.

H.E. Dr. Yousif AlSerkal, Director-General of EHS emphasized that this agreement is a strategic step towards achieving shared goals in delivering the best healthcare services. H.E. highlighted the commitment to developing and enhancing medical capabilities, providing comprehensive and advanced healthcare, and exchanging experiences and knowledge between medical teams, all of which contribute to achieving positive outcomes and improving the quality of healthcare services for society.

H.E. Yoo Jeh-Seung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, expressed his pleasure with this collaboration during his address at the signing. H.E. assures that he aims to enhance mutual development in clinical practices, research, and medical staff training between Asan Medical Center and Emirates Health Services, contributing to achieving tangible positive results in the future of healthcare between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea. He emphasized that cooperating with EHS will elevate clinical practice, research, and medical staff training. Additionally, he commended the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and South Korea.

According to the agreement, clinical training programs will be provided for elective courses in the Residency and Fellowship program. It further entails providing clinical training for healthcare support staff. Additionally, there will be a focus on developing leadership programs in the healthcare field. Through research collaboration, both parties aim to enhance research infrastructure, research innovation programs, and joint research initiatives.

As for the Visiting Consultants Program, the parties agreed to provide doctors from various specialties from Asan Medical Center to offer clinical and educational services in Emirates Health Services’ hospitals. This includes clinical visits, consultations, clinical evaluations, patient treatment plan follow-ups, medical lectures, conferences, clinical teaching, and education.