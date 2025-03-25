By September, 44 cities will be served with aircraft sporting Emirates’ latest Boeing 777 and A380 cabin interiors on over 379 weekly departures

Dubai, UAE: Emirates will introduce Boeing 777s with upgraded cabins to eight more destinations on its route network, as the airline’s retrofit programme continues to progress at an impressive pace, with an aircraft receiving its nose-to-tail facelift and rolling out into service every three weeks. The airline aims to serve 44 cities with its fleet of refurbished Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft by September 2025.

Emirates is enhancing its Boeing 777 services with an elevated onboard experience across the following destinations:

From 1 June 2025, all flights operating to/from Lisbon will offer upgraded Boeing 777 cabins which include EK 191/192 and EK 193/194.

will offer upgraded Boeing 777 cabins which include EK 191/192 and EK 193/194. To Dublin , Emirates will debut its latest Business and Premium Economy cabins on EK 161/162, starting 25 June.

, Emirates will debut its latest Business and Premium Economy cabins on EK 161/162, starting 25 June. Hong Kong, SAR will become the second Chinese destination to be served with the retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777 on EK 382/383 starting 15 July.

will become the second Chinese destination to be served with the retrofitted Emirates Boeing 777 on EK 382/383 starting 15 July. Customers travelling to the Maldives will enjoy an enhanced onboard experience with refreshed interiors on EK 658/659 from 1 June; as well as EK 656/657 and EK 660/661 from 15 July.

will enjoy an enhanced onboard experience with refreshed interiors on EK 658/659 from 1 June; as well as EK 656/657 and EK 660/661 from 15 July. Emirates’ upgraded Boeing 777 will operate to Kolkata starting 10 August on EK 572/573 with four weekly flights (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

starting 10 August on EK 572/573 with four weekly flights (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Colombo is set to receive the Boeing 777 with refreshed interiors from 10 August on its daily EK 650/651 flights. The operation will complement the airline’s newly introduced A350 operations to Sri Lanka’s capital.

is set to receive the Boeing 777 with refreshed interiors from 10 August on its daily EK 650/651 flights. The operation will complement the airline’s newly introduced A350 operations to Sri Lanka’s capital. Reaffirming South Africa’s strategic importance as a major gateway in its African operations, Emirates will be introducing Premium Economy and refreshed Business Class cabins for the first time to Johannesburg and Cape Town. Johannesburg is set to receive the Emirates Boeing 777 on its daily EK 765/766 from 1 September and EK 761/762 services from 25 September. Cape Town will be served with the airline’s latest interiors on its daily EK 770/771 from 20 September.

Additionally, London Stansted will receive its second daily service with refreshed Boeing 777 interiors on EK 067/068 from 1 June.

Raising Inflight Experience Benchmarks

Emirates has expanded its Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 fleet refurbishment programme to cover more than 220 aircraft, representing the aviation industry's most ambitious retrofit undertaking—a US$5 billion investment dedicated to delivering the best products and exceptional customer experiences across its global network.

The refurbished Emirates Boeing 777 features a four-class configuration, headlined by Emirates' signature Premium Economy and thoughtfully designed Business Class cabins. Emirates’ Boeing 777 Business Class seats come in a 1-2-1 arrangement, offering privacy, aisle access and space to work, lounge and indulge in restorative rest.

Refreshed Boeing 777s include 24 of the popular Premium Economy seats, along with 260 Economy Class seats.

* Aircraft deployments may be advanced if released earlier from refurbishment