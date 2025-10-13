Emirates Driving Institute, based in Dubai, has received a prestigious RoSPA Award, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.

Emirates Driving Institute won the RosPA Gold Awards in the Health and Safety Performance and Fleet Safety, demonstrating its dedication to keeping staff and customers safe at work.

Now in its 69th year, and with almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, covering over seven million employees, the RoSPA Awards are the world’s largest health and safety awards programme, recognising those organisations and individuals who have set the highest standards in accident prevention.

Whether seeking non-competitive excellence recognition or entering for a competitive award across 20 industry sectors, each RoSPA Award entrant is assessed against rigorous criteria, making Emirates Driving Institute a world leader in shaping safer, healthier workplaces.

In order to share important learning and build on the strong health and safety foundations required to enter the RoSPA Awards, the award entry process can be used as reflective practice to contribute to continuing professional development (CPD).

Abdullah Amer Belhasa, Director Support Services, said: "We are honored to share that we have consecutively received the RoSPA Gold Awards for Health and Safety performance and Fleet Safety, for the past six years. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring safety both within and around our organization.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Growth Director, said:

‘Emirates Driving Institute should be proud of the hard work and commitment to keeping people safe that has resulted in a RoSPA Award, which honours those organisations who have achieved the highest standards in health and safety in the workplace.

RoSPA regards Emirates Driving Institute as a strong example of the importance of making accident prevention central to any successful organisation, not just for the benefit of employees, customers and clients, but also society as a whole.’

Sponsored by the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH), the RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, and receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for the health and safety industry.

Dee Arp, NEBOSH Chief Quality Officer and the Head Judge of the RoSPA Awards, said:

‘NEBOSH is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the RoSPA Awards. Recognising excellence in health and safety is essential to ensure we celebrate achievement, but it is also about reinforcing a culture of care, accountability and continuous improvement. These awards serve as a powerful reminder that employee safety and wellbeing transcends borders and looking after our people, so they can go home safe, healthy and happy every day, also drives sustainable success and resilience.’

About the RoSPA Awards

The esteemed RoSPA Awards program now celebrates its 69th year as the UK’s largest and most impactful health and safety programme. With almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees, they offer a platform to spotlight an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety. Whether entrants seek non-competitive excellence recognition or vie for competitive awards across 20 industry sectors, the RoSPA Awards provide an unparalleled opportunity to stand among leaders shaping safer, healthier workplaces.

About the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA)

RoSPA is a leading voice in health and safety that campaigns to reduce avoidable accidents. Our vision is to create a life free from accidental injury, and with the support of our members, this is at the core of everything we do. We lobby Government on issues that matter, pioneer the world’s largest health and safety awards and provide a suite of RoSPA qualifications that help learners and employers keep their colleagues safe from accidents and ill-health.

About Emirates Driving Institute

From a modest beginning in 1991, Emirates Driving Institute (EDI) has evolved into one of the top driving schools in the UAE and the Middle East, with the vision to train drivers in the UAE to an international standard combined with the highest level of safety awareness on the road. Around half a million students have acquired their driving licenses from EDI since then. We have a fleet of over 500 vehicles in different vehicle categories such as Light Motor Vehicle (LMV), Heavy Bus (HVB), Heavy Truck (HVT), shovel, forklift, and motorcycles.

EDI has over 500 qualified male and female Instructors of different nationalities who can instruct the students in their primary language, making it easier for them to take their driver training.

Emirates Driving Institute aspires to drive its growth beyond the United Arab Emirates whilst remaining committed to providing customer satisfaction and investing in information and technology that allow students to find their independence and security on the road.

