Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Driving Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (DRIVE), today announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting revenue growth, improved profitability, and a strong financial position compared to the same period in 2025.

The company’s total revenues increased to AED 189 Mn in Q1 2026, compared to AED 167 Mn in Q1 2025, representing a growth of 13% percent, supported by sustained demand for driver training services and the ongoing expansion of its integrated mobility offerings within a favorable smart mobility market that continues to offer new opportunities for growth and diversification.

Profitability indicators also showed solid improvement, with EBITDA rising to AED 94 Mn in Q1 2026 from AED 84 Mn in Q1 2025, marking a 12% increase. Net profit reached AED 75 Mn, compared to AED 69 Mn in the same period last year, reflecting an 9% growth, driven by operational efficiencies and disciplined cost management.

Commenting on the results, Khaled Al Shemeili, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said: “Our first-quarter results mark a strong start to 2026 and reaffirm the resilience of our business model in delivering sustainable growth amid ongoing geopolitical and economic shifts. We have continued to advance our strategy of evolving from a driver training provider into a fully integrated mobility platform, supported by targeted investments and strategic partnerships. We remain focused on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our service offering, and leveraging digital transformation across the UAE mobility sector to drive long-term sustainable value.”

Dr. Ahmed Odeh, Chief Financial Officer of EDC, said: “We achieved strong growth in profitability and cash flow during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the strength of our financial position and disciplined cost management. We remain committed to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders while maintaining the financial flexibility required to support our expansion plans throughout the year.”

In February 2026, the company announced a new phase in its corporate journey under the name “Emirates Mobility”, transitioning from an operational model to a specialised platform focused on developing a comprehensive mobility portfolio. This transformation further strengthens its position within the UAE’s integrated mobility ecosystem.

At the end of 2025, the company also acquired a 22.5 percent stake in Mowasalat Holding, which includes subsidiaries such as Aman Public Transport, Aman Taxi, and Autostrade, among others. The group operates a diversified fleet of more than 1,000 buses for public and private transport, over 2,500 taxis, and more than 5,500 rental vehicles across the UAE.

EDC continues to strengthen its investments in innovation and digital transformation through the adoption of advanced solutions in driver training, testing, and vehicle inspection, including artificial intelligence technologies that enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience.

It also remains committed to its corporate social responsibility by promoting road safety awareness through impactful initiatives and strategic partnerships, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive provider of safe and sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE.