Dubai: Emirates Development Bank (‘EDB’ or ‘the Bank’), the key financial engine of UAE economic development and industrial advancement, has successfully concluded its participation at the 10th Edition of Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, showcasing its strategic focus on driving national food security as well as its commitment to empowering local food manufacturers.

EDB highlighted its innovative financing solutions tailored for SMEs and large corporations in the food manufacturing sector, reinforcing its alignment with the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 and sustainable development priorities.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said: “Gulfood Manufacturing is a vital platform to power the F&B manufacturing industry through advanced technology solutions, showcasing the UAE's commitment to building a resilient, innovative, and future-proof food ecosystem. At EDB, we recognize the critical role of the food manufacturing sector in achieving national food security and economic diversification. Therefore, we are committed to empowering businesses across the food value chain, from farm to factory, by providing access to tailored financing solutions that encourage the adoption of advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and increased local production.”

EDB offers a range of tailored financing solutions, including its dedicated AgriTech Loans Program, providing favorable terms and extended tenors to support investments in advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and capacity expansion. These solutions aim to enhance local production, reduce reliance on imports, and create a resilient and sustainable food system.

During the three-day Gulfood Manufacturing event, EDB’s booth attracted a huge number of attendees who came to explore the Bank’s financing solutions and opportunities to collaborate in advancing the UAE's food security agenda. EDB showcased its specialized financing products designed to unlock the growth of SMEs and large corporations operating within the food manufacturing space. It also highlighted its commitment to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global food manufacturing hub and contributing to the overall regional efforts toward food self-sufficiency.

As part of its five-year strategy, EDB has allocated AED 30 billion to support 13,500 SMEs across five priority sectors, including food security, renewables, manufacturing, advanced technology, and healthcare. This commitment reflects the Bank's dedication to driving industrial growth and economic diversification in line with national priorities.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

For more details, visit www.edb.gov.ae or follow our social media channels:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/emirates-development-bank/?originalSubdomain=ae

https://www.instagram.com/emiratesdevelopmentbank/

https://twitter.com/edb_uae

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJh2iRDP5TdaZLCCWJVOLqQ

https://www.facebook.com/EmiratesDevelopmentBank/