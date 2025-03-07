Berlin/ Dubai: Emirates concluded yet another successful ITB Berlin, reinforcing its commitment to the world’s largest travel trade show while deepening strategic partnerships across the global travel eco-system. Over the event’s three day run, the airline signed 11 strategic agreements, held 270 high-level meetings and received over 6,000 visitors at its stand, which featured Emirates' latest-generation A350 cabin products alongside its signature Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa, as well as its sustainability initiatives.

Network Expansion: Connecting the world to Asia

Ahead of its return to this year’s edition of ITB Berlin, Emirates announced the launch of three new Asian destinations – Shenzhen in China (1 July), Da Nang in Vietnam (2 June) and Siem Reap in Cambodia (3 June). This strategic growth will establish essential connections that benefit both leisure and business travellers, delivering enhanced options, better connectivity, and greater access to Southeast and East Asian markets.

Promoting Central Europe and Mediterranean gateways

Emirates also renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Austrian National Tourist Office (ANTO) on the sidelines of ITB Berlin, further reinforcing its ongoing commitment to attracting travellers from across its global network to explore this European gateway. The renewal of the partnership coincides with Emirates celebrating 20 years of operations to Vienna last year, having carried more than 5 million passengers between Dubai and the Austrian capital so far. In a similar move to promote Malta, Emirates also signed an MoU with the Malta Tourism Authority to boost inbound tourism to the Mediterranean gateway from across its global network.

Reimagining air-land-sea links

ITB Berlin this year served as a springboard for the airline’s ever-expanding cruise partnerships. The airline’s long-standing commitment to promote Dubai as a preferred global cruise destination and hub was supported by the extension and expansion of its strategic partnerships with TUI Cruises, Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises.

The airline’s partnership extension with TUI Cruises is optimally timed with the addition of their second vessel homeporting its operations in Dubai for the 2025/2026 cruise season. Emirates’ extended partnership with Costa Cruises through 2027 will see both entities work even closer to explore enhanced transport solutions between Dubai International Airport and Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal.

These collaborations will further enhance connectivity between air, land and sea, offering cruise customers a seamless booking experience and unparalleled convenience at every touchpoint of their journey.

Elevating the customer experience through OTAs

Emirates strategically used ITB Berlin as a platform to expand its partnerships with key global travel platforms as part of its continued commitment to customer experience excellence, from booking to boarding.

The airline expanded its long-term partnership with Expedia Group to offer travellers the convenience of personalising their own trips on Emirates. The airline’s full integration of its New Distribution Capability (NDC) API with Expedia Group’s brands, now offers its complete portfolio of products and services, including extra baggage and seat selection.

Emirates and Trip.com renewed their long-standing partnership, helping to expand Trip.com’s global presence, leveraging Emirates' extensive international network, and coordinating promotional efforts in Asian and European markets, which remain a strategic focus for both Trip.com and Emirates.