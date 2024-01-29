Dubai, UAE: 202 students from 24 UAE schools made a splash at Emirates Aviation University’s seventh Water Rocket Competition, held in collaboration with Boeing.



Students in grades 11 and 12 from schools across the UAE built rockets using materials at hand. Each year, the challenge for participants is to launch water rockets at a 45-degree angle, powered solely by water and air pressure. Students design creative nose cones and fins for enhanced impact protection. During the competition they also learn how to reduce, reuse, and recycle. This year, teams had two hours to complete the task and were given two attempts to launch their rockets.



Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said: “Emirates Aviation University is committed to innovating and fostering creativity in young minds. Our annual Water Rocket Competition is not just exciting for the student community, it’s also an opportunity to bring in the best and brightest young minds of the country together, challenge them, and encourage them to think about STEM careers. Watching students brainstorm, collaborate, and construct these rockets is an eye-opening experience every year. We hope they are inspired to become leaders in science and engineering. We thank Boeing for their support and for making this challenge a success once again.”



Kuljit Ghata-Aura, Boeing President in the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, added: "From launching the Arab world’s first uncrewed mission to Mars to signing the Artemis Accords, the UAE is rapidly emerging as a leader in space exploration. At Boeing, we have been part of every major U.S. endeavor to escape Earth’s gravity. We are excited to continue to partner with Emirates Aviation University to inspire a new generation of aerospace scientists and provide students with the opportunity to learn new technical skills from Boeing engineers during the competition."



Following the water rocket launches, the judging panel from Emirates Aviation University and Boeing announced Eagle 1 from Islamiya English School, Abu Dhabi as the winning school, after the team launched their rocket to a distance of 99 meters. Eagle 2 from Islamiya English School, Abu Dhabi secured the first runner-up position with 93 meters, and OOW – Volts from Our Own High School, Dubai followed as the second runner-up with 92 meters.



The annual competition aims to inspire young aeronautical enthusiasts by combining creativity with the principles of rocketry and flight.



About Emirates Aviation University



Since its founding in 1991, EAU, the education arm of the Emirates Group, has established itself as the leading educational institution for aviation studies in the region. The university offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs in aeronautical engineering, aviation management, logistics & supply management, aviation safety, and aviation security studies. Over the past three decades, EAU has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its facilities, faculties, learning resources, and earning global accreditations, including recognition from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, UK. EAU also provides a six-month internship program with the Emirates Group for students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance. For more information, please visit https://www.eau.ac.ae/en.



About Boeing



As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality, and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

