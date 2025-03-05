Berlin, Germany: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malta Tourism Authority to bolster inbound tourism through collaborative marketing efforts.



The MoU was signed by Thierry Aucoc, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (West) Europe and Americas and Carlo Micallef, Chief Executive Officer, Malta Tourism Authority, during ITB Berlin, Germany’s premier travel trade exhibition. The signing ceremony was also attended by senior executives from both organizations.



Under this strategic alliance, Emirates will leverage its expansive global network to promote Malta as a premier leisure destination. Key initiatives will include organizing media familiarisation trips from key target markets to showcase Malta’s unique appeal as a Mediterranean gateway. The two entities will further explore joint advertising campaigns and collaborations with tour operators and travel agents to develop compelling promotional packages.



Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “Malta has been a key destination in our European network for over two decades, and we’ve witnessed its growing popularity as a sought-after leisure gateway over the years. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to supporting Malta’s tourism industry by leveraging our global reach to further boost inbound travel.



Our daily service, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER—the largest scheduled passenger aircraft serving the destination—ensures that travellers enjoy our award-winning products and services, while local businesses benefit from the significant cargo capacity we offer on the route.”



Malta's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Hon. Ian Borg said: “This agreement will continue strengthening the long-standing collaboration between Malta and Emirates, while helping us reach out to more travellers, as we spread the word about the Maltese Islands’ unique attractions and experiences. By joining forces with international airlines and other key industry players, we are maximising our resources to constantly optimise our product development and promotion efforts and meet the ever-changing requirements of our diverse markets across the world, towards a more sustainable future for tourism in Malta and Gozo.”



"This strategic partnership with Emirates represents a pivotal step in our mission to elevate Malta’s position as a premier destination for quality tourism. By harnessing Emirates’ extensive global reach and industry expertise, we aim to attract discerning travellers seeking authentic and high-value experiences. This collaboration aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable tourism growth, ensuring that Malta continues to thrive as a distinguished Mediterranean destination known for its rich heritage, natural beauty, and exceptional hospitality" commented the CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority Carlo Micallef.



About Emirates



Emirates has been serving Malta since 2003 and currently operates a daily flight using a Boeing 777-300ER. Travellers to and from Malta benefit from Emirates’ award-winning service and industry-leading products in the air and on the ground across all classes, with regionally-inspired dishes and complimentary beverages and the airline’s ice inflight entertainment system which offers more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in over 40 languages.



To date, the airline has transported over 1.2 million passengers between Dubai and Malta. With more than 27,000 Emirates Skywards members registered in Malta, travellers continue to reap the rewards through the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme.



About Malta Tourism Authority



The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is dedicated to advancing Malta’s tourism industry by fostering sustainable growth and ensuring a high-quality experience for visitors and locals alike. Working closely with industry stakeholders, the MTA promotes the Maltese Islands as a year-round destination, attracting diverse travellers through strategic marketing and partnerships. With a strong focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration, the MTA plays a key role in maintaining the island’s rich cultural heritage while driving economic and social benefits. From enhancing the tourism product to supporting industry professionals, the MTA remains committed to positioning Malta as a leading destination for generations to come.