Dubai, UAE: Emicool, a leading player among the district cooling service providers in the region and a joint venture between Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report. The milestone was unveiled during the Company’s annual gathering. The event served as a testament to Emicool's journey, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the district cooling industry. From its inception as a visionary district cooling company, Emicool has emerged committed to realizing its sustainability vision.

The report highlighted Emicool's commitment to sustainability which is underscored by its initiatives in fostering a climate-resilient infrastructure with efforts focussed on advancements in water efficiency, energy retrofit projects, adoption of renewable energy sources, greenhouse gas reduction strategies, and efficient waste management practices.

"Emicool's commitment to sustainability is not just a vision; it's a journey we are actively shaping every day. We have come this far, and it has been an inspiring green journey, from the penetration of renewable energy such as solar to the to the usage of electric car in Emicool’s operations. Our inaugural Sustainability Report reflects our unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship and community welfare. Through Emicool’s initiatives, we are paving the way for a greener tomorrow. Together, we can build a future that is not just sustainable but thriving for generations to come”, said Dr. Adib El Moubadder, CEO of Emicool.

Emicool's first publicly available sustainability report, done voluntarily, aims to continuously evolve and improve its methods while adhering to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), emphasizing the company's unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and governance practices.

The report also highlights Emicool’s contribution to 8 out of 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), supporting the United Nations' 2030 Agenda which is a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, reinforcing the UAE’s National Agenda 2021.

The report not only aligns with Emicool's core values but also resonates with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy. Emicool's annual gathering was a celebration of its past achievements and reaffirmed its dedication to a sustainable future. Through collaborative efforts and strategic initiatives, Emicool remains steadfast in its mission to lead the way towards a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.