Dubai, UAE: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, has been confirmed as the Official Energy Partner for the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2025 and will provide operational fuelling support to keep the rally moving reliably and safely for 120 participating cars over the 1,000-mile route from 1 to 4 December 2025. In line with the UAE’s Year of Community, Emarat’s participation reflects its long-standing commitment to the people of the UAE.

The 1000 Miglia Experience UAE is the region’s largest classic car rally, bringing together these collector cars for a 1,000-mile test of precision, endurance and navigational mastery—crossing city routes, mountain roads and desert highways—while celebrating automotive heritage and Emirati hospitality.

“The 1000 Miglia Experience UAE represents the very best of heritage motoring including precision, discipline and performance over distance. As the Official Energy Partner, we are proud to play the role that matters operationally by supporting scheduled fuelling and on-route reliability for all 120 cars across the 1,000-mile rally. Our teams will bring the same standards of planning, safety and service excellence that we deliver every day to customers across our network,” said Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat.

With much of the experience designed to be public-facing, residents and visitors will be able to view the cars at key locations and tourist touchpoints across the route, including Emirates Golf Club, Sharjah Safari Park, Jebel Jais, Hatta Fort, Khasab Castle and Al Suhub Rest House in Khorfakkan, among others, with select special vehicles also set to be displayed during the event.

For the public, the rally weekend began with an opening display on 30 November at Emirates Golf Club. The event then culminates with a public finish at DIFC Gate on 4 December, where residents and visitors can see the cars arrive and complete the rally.

“In line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, Emarat’s participation reflects its long-standing commitment to the people of the UAE—supporting experiences that bring residents, visitors, partners, and institutions together across the nation. Through our network and service culture, Emarat continues to play an everyday role in enabling mobility, strengthening community connections and contributing to the UAE’s wider ambitions for an active, inclusive and forward-looking society,” added Ali.

About Emarat:

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.