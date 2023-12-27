Dubai, UAE: EM Normandie Business School in the UAE has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading IT distributor, Mindware, to help boost the regional technology skills base and create new pathways to careers in the industry. The partnership will see the two organizations collaborate on student internships, short programs for executive learners, and tuition concessions for employees studying at EM Normandie’s newly established campus in Dubai.

Signed by Prof. Khaireddine Mouakhar, President of EM Normandie Business School in the UAE, and Mr Philippe Jarre, President of Mindware, the MoU will enable students from EM Normandie to take part in the Mindware Academy initiative, which was first piloted last year. Designed to develop young talent, the Academy provides a comprehensive internship program for students to enhance their technical expertise while developing workplace skills and getting hands-on experience of industry-based projects.

To assist in the development of existing workplace talent, the collaboration will also see EM Normandie deliver on-demand executive certifications through tailored short programs for Mindware employees. These courses can incorporate an international component, allowing learners to spend one week of the four-week program at an EM Normandie campus in France. The agreement also provides for tuition fee concessions for Mindware employees enrolling on one of the graduate programs currently on offer at EM Normandie Business School in the UAE, the Master in International Marketing and Business Development, and the Master in International Logistics and Port Management.

Speaking about the partnership, Prof. Mouakhar said, “Extending our corporate collaborations across the Middle East and Africa is central to our mission to offer the best higher education and professional development opportunities here in the UAE. Through the Mindware Academy program, students who embark upon one of our triple accredited business programs will have the opportunity to discover different aspects of business while interning with a leading regional technology firm. We look forward to working with Mindware to help grow the region’s technology skills base and ease the transition for graduates to enter this fast-growing sector.”

Mr Jarre added, “We are embarking on an exciting new chapter as we join forces with EM Normandie to include them in the Mindware Academy program. Our shared vision is to empower interns with hands-on experience in real-world job roles, equipping them with industry insights and preparing them for the challenges of the professional world. This strategic initiative is a crucial step forward in addressing the region’s skill set shortage, allowing us not only to train interns but also to seamlessly integrate them into our ecosystem at the right moment.”

The MoU was formalized during a signing ceremony staged at last month’s GITEX Global event, which was attended by representatives from EM Normandie Business School in the UAE and Mindware.

About EM Normandie



EM Normandie Business School in the UAE is a leading business school located in Dubai Knowledge Park. The School is one of several international campuses established by EM Normandie, France. EM Normandie is one of the oldest French Schools of Business and a member of the Conférence des Grandes Ecoles (CGE), founded in 1871 and ranked among the top 1% of business schools worldwide, and 65th in the Financial Times 2023 Best European Business Schools.

EM Normandie is fully accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and has triple accreditation from The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), The Association of MBAs (AMBA), and the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). Currently offering a Bachelor’s in International Management with majors in Digital Business, Logistics and Service Industries, EM Normandie Business School in the UAE is part of a global network dedicated to preparing students for successful careers in the business world.

https://em-normandie.ae

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net