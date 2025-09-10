Dubai, UAE: Elysian Developments proudly unveiled its latest residential masterpiece: Émerge Residences, a thoughtfully curated collection of 78 units – including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes –located in the heart of Meydan Avenue.

The launch was celebrated at an exclusive event held at the prestigious Four Seasons Resort in Jumeirah Beach, bringing together industry leaders, wellness advocates, and design visionaries to mark the beginning of this transformative journey.

This release follows the resounding success of Esmé Beach Residences in Dubai Islands, introduced earlier this year as a five-star coastal retreat.

Rooted in Elysian Developments’ philosophy of well-being and longevity, Émerge represents a new chapter in residential living where architecture, lifestyle, and community converge to support holistic health and mindful living.

At the core of Émerge is Elysian Developments’ first branded Longevity Clubhouse, a sanctuary where well-being is not an amenity but a way of life. From the use of natural materials to fluid spatial layouts, every element is crafted to reduce stress, invite light, and encourage effortless movement – nurturing both body and mind.

Residents will enjoy access to a suite of transformative therapies and facilities, including contrast therapy suites with sauna and cold plunge, red light therapy and cryotherapy chambers, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a fully integrated smart gym, and more.

As part of their exclusive Well-being Collection, Elysian Developments is introducing a limited collection of 11 ultra-luxury residences, each conceived as a private wellness retreat. These homes feature outdoor saunas, cold plunges, and therapeutic private pools designed to turn daily habits into moments of clarity and healing.

Meydan Avenue offers the ideal blend of connectivity and calm. Just minutes from Downtown Dubai and DIFC, residents enjoy proximity to the city’s vibrant heart while retreating to a peaceful, green sanctuary. The area’s emphasis on open space, walkability, and community aligns seamlessly with Elysian Developments’ well-being-first approach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Émerge to the Elysian Developments family,” said Masood Naseeb, Co-Founder of Elysian Developments. “This project not only reflects our core values, but it responds to what people are truly seeking today: inner peace, well-being, and a lifestyle that embraces pause and presence.”

Co-Founder Noman Mahmood added: “The principles of well-being, community, and longevity guide every decision we make, from the materials we choose to the experiences we create for our residents. Émerge is a manifestation of that philosophy, and we’re proud to bring it to life.”

Since its inception, Elysian Developments has been committed to creating spaces that inspire, elevate, and enrich. With Émerge Residences, the company continues its journey of crafting homes that are not only aesthetically refined but deeply meaningful.

About Elysian Developments

Elysian Developments is a luxury boutique real estate developer based in Dubai, dedicated to crafting environments that elevate everyday living. Conceived by the connoisseurs of luxury at Elysian Group, one of the region’s most trusted names in real estate since 2006, the company is driven by a philosophy that every detail matters. With a focus on multidimensional well-being, Elysian Developments designs spaces that foster emotional connection, natural balance, and elevated vitality. From thoughtfully selected materials to wellness-integrated amenities, each project is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating homes that inspire, enrich, and endure.

For more information, please visit www.elysiandevelopments.ae