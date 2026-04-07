CAIRO – Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) - Polytechnic of Egypt hosted the the second edition of its flagship annual competition, TechTank, at its campus, powered this year by Shark Tank Egypt. During the event, High school students presented their pitches before the esteemed judging panel, with Capital International School untimely winning the grand prize of EGP 150,000 for the most innovative idea with strong potential to be developed into a viable project.

The competition attracted around 300 innovative projects submitted by students from around 100 schools across Egypt. The selection process followed a rigorous multi-stage evaluation, with 24 schools qualifying to the semi-finals, before narrowing down to just 8 schools in the final round. The judging panel included a distinguished group of Egypt’s leading industry and business figures: Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech); Mr. Ayman Abbas, Executive Chairman of INTRO holding; and Eng. Abdallah Salam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr.

In addition, experts from leading global institutions and companies, including Artistco, ExxonMobilEgypt, Dorra Group, ACT, and SAP, contributed to the evaluation process, supporting the selection of the top 8 schools that qualified for the final stage.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ahmed ElSewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech)—Polytechnic of Egypt, said: "At SUTech, we believe that innovation is the foundation of the future. We are committed to empowering students to transform their ideas into real, applicable projects. TechTank serves as a platform that connects young creativity with market needs, in line with Egypt Vision 2030. We are proud of the outstanding level demonstrated by the participants and look forward to seeing their innovative concepts evolve into successful ventures. We also remain committed to supporting these promising talents to become active contributors to the national economy."

For her part, Mrs. Hanan ElRihany, CEO of ELSEWEDY EDTECH, highlighted that the competition aims to bridge the gap between theoretical ideas and real-world application, stating: "This year’s edition witnessed a remarkable advancement in the quality of projects. The presence of Shark Tank Egypt experts and representatives from global companies provided students with valuable hands-on experience that helped refine their ideas and enhance their skills. We are confident that TechTank will inspire a new generation of innovators capable of turning their ideas into practical solutions and making a real impact on the future of industry and technology."

Notably, the eight schools that qualified for the final round were: Palm International School, Continental Palace International School, Capital International School, WE Schools for Applied Technology, Rajac American School, IVY STEM International School, El Sewedy International School for Applied Technology and Software, and Egyptian International School.